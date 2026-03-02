Man City vs. Nottingham Forest: Vitor Pereira at risk of joining unwanted Premier League list

By Darren Plant | 02 Mar 2026 18:21

Vitor Pereira is at risk of joining an unwanted list when Nottingham Forest face Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Forest head into the Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium facing a battle to avoid relegation to the Championship.

After Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, there remains just a two-point gap above the bottom three in the Premier League table.

With a trip to face Pep Guardiola's side to come next, Pereira already finds himself under pressure at the City Ground.

To make matters worst, the Portuguese could find himself rated as one of the worst Premier League managers in history come Wednesday night.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

What unwanted list could Pereira join?

Paul Jewell, during his time at Derby County in 2007-08, holds, by some margin, the longest winless run in Premier League history.

The Rams went as many as 24 matches without success in the top flight during that campaign, subsequently recording the worst points total in the division's history.

However, should Forest fail to beat Man City, Pereira will move into joint-second place on the list for most consecutive matches without success in a single season.

Including the 10 games spent with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of this season, Pereira has recorded two draws and 10 defeats in 2025-26.

Terry Connor, also formerly of Wolves, went 13 games without success at the back end of 2012-13.

Including the final four matches of 2024-25, Pereira has gone 16 games (D3 L13) without winning a Premier League fixture.

© Imago / Focus Images

Forest looking to score first Premier League goal at Etihad

Not only is Pereira looking to secure a positive result for individual purposes, Forest are bidding to score their first-ever Premier League goal at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City have emerged from their previous three such fixtures with an 11-0 aggregate lead.

This represents just one of three occasions in Premier League history when a team has conceded 10+ goals at a stadium without finding the back of the net.

The same has occurred with Birmingham City and Bradford City versus Manchester United at Old Trafford, shipping 17 and 10 goals in a row respectively.