Team News: Leeds vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 02 Mar 2026 20:19 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 21:46

Elland Road hosts a battle of the newly-promoted sides on Tuesday evening, as Leeds United and Sunderland lock horns in the Premier League.

The Whites' efforts against Manchester City were in vain in Saturday's 1-0 defeat, whereas the Black Cats were pegged back in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LEEDS

Out: Noah Okafor (hamstring)

Doubtful: Joe Rodon (hamstring), James Justin (cut)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Gruev, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

SUNDERLAND

Out: Dennis Cirkin (thigh), Reinildo Mandava (knee), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Brian Brobbey (groin), Nordi Mukiele (calf), Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Mayenda