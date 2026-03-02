Team News: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Injury, suspension list and predicted XIs ahead of Copa del Rey clash

Barcelona face a daunting task when they welcome Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou on Tuesday night for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.
Hansi Flick’s side must attempt a remarkable comeback after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat in the first leg, leaving the Catalan giants needing something special to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.
Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, arrive with one foot firmly in the final and will be focused on managing the game professionally as they look to finish the job and avoid any late drama.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.
BARCELONA vs. ATLETICO MADRID
BARCELONA
Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Eric Garcia (suspension), Frenkie de Jong (thigh), Robert Lewandowski (fractured left eye socket)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Torres
ATLETICO MADRID
Out: Johnny Cardoso (hamstring), Pablo Barrios (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Musso; Ruggeri, Hancko, Pubill, Molina; Simeone, Koke, Llorente, Lookman; Alvarez, Sorloth