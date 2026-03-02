Copa del Rey
Barcelona
Mar 3, 2026 8.00pm
Camp Nou
Atletico

Team News: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Injury, suspension list and predicted XIs ahead of Copa del Rey clash

Mission impossible? Barcelona vs Atletico injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Barcelona face a daunting task when they welcome Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou on Tuesday night for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

Hansi Flick’s side must attempt a remarkable comeback after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat in the first leg, leaving the Catalan giants needing something special to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, arrive with one foot firmly in the final and will be focused on managing the game professionally as they look to finish the job and avoid any late drama.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.

BARCELONA vs. ATLETICO MADRID

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Eric Garcia (suspension), Frenkie de Jong (thigh), Robert Lewandowski (fractured left eye socket)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Torres

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Johnny Cardoso (hamstring), Pablo Barrios (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Musso; Ruggeri, Hancko, Pubill, Molina; Simeone, Koke, Llorente, Lookman; Alvarez, Sorloth

