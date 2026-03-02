Preview: Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 02 Mar 2026 21:54 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 21:57

Real Sociedad will be bidding to make use of their one-goal advantage when they welcome Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

La Real recorded a 1-0 victory in the first leg at San Mames last month, with Benat Turrientes netting the only goal of the contest in the 62nd minute.

Match preview

Real Sociedad were impressive in their one-goal success at San Mames in the first leg, and the White and Blues are now in an excellent position to reach the final of the competition, but their job is far from complete ahead of the next instalment of the Basque derby.

La Real have only actually won the Copa del Rey on three previous occasions, with their last success in the tournament coming in 2019-20, beating Athletic in the final.

In total, Real Sociedad and Athletic have met on 14 occasions in the Copa del Rey, with the former boasting six wins to the latter's five, and four of their last five contests in this competition have been won by the White and Blues.

Real Sociedad will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Mallorca, with the result leaving them eighth in the La Liga table, five points off the top six.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side would take on either Atletico Madrid or Barcelona in the final of this season's Copa del Rey if they manage to finish the job on Wednesday night.

© Imago

Athletic, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano, and they have been in strong form since losing the first leg to Real Sociedad, picking up seven points from their last three league fixtures.

Ernesto Valverde's side are unbeaten in La Liga since January 24, and 35 points from 26 matches has left them in ninth position in the table, also five points off the top six.

The Lions are the second-most successful side in the history of the Copa del Rey, having won the competition on 24 occasions, second to Barcelona's 32.

Athletic's last triumph in the Copa del Rey came in 2023-24, which proved to be their first success since lifting the trophy in 1983-84.

The Lions have not managed to overcome Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey since February 1982, while they are winless in each of their last four Basque derbies.

Real Sociedad Copa del Rey form:

WWWWWW

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

WWWLDW

Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey form:

WWWL

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

WWLWWD

Team News

© Imago

Real Sociedad will again be missing Takefusa Kubo due to a hamstring problem, while Alvaro Odriozola and Inaki Ruperez will also be absent for the Basque derby.

There are not expected to be any surprises when it comes to the Real Sociedad XI for this game, with the matchwinner from the first leg - Turrientes - again set for a spot in midfield.

Orri Oskarsson is viewed as an injury doubt, so Carlos Soler is likely to be given the nod to support Mikel Oyarzabal in the final third of the field.

As for Athletic, Unai Eguiluz and Yeray Alvarez will definitely miss the contest, while Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Maroan Sannadi, Nico Williams and Benat Prados are major doubts.

Inaki Williams was on the scoresheet against Rayo last time out and is set to feature in a wide area, while Gorka Guruzeta should again be selected through the middle.

With Ruiz de Galarreta a major doubt due to the issue that he sustained against Rayo, Alejandro Rego is on standby to be introduced in the middle of midfield.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Martin, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Gorrotxategi, Turrientes; Marin, Soler, Guedes; Oyarzabal

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Padilla; Lekue, Vivian, Laporte, Boiro; Jauregizar, Rego; I Williams, Gomez, Navarro; Guruzeta

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Athletic Bilbao (Real Sociedad win 3-1 on aggregate)

Real Sociedad are in a strong position in the tie, and we are expecting them to finish the job on Wednesday night against an Athletic side that have struggled to find their best form for the majority of the campaign.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.