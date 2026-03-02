Aston Villa lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Emery faces a frontline change

By Freddie Cotton | 02 Mar 2026 22:21 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 23:02

After a string of disappointing results, Aston Villa will be wanting to return to winning ways in what is a crucial clash with Chelsea in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification at Villa Park on Wednesday evening.

Following a frustrating draw at home to Leeds United in gameweek 27, the Villains suffered a damming 2-0 defeat to rock-bottom Wolves at Molineux on Friday night.

Ensuing a far from convincing defensive display, Unai Emery faces some tough decisions when selecting his backline against Chelsea, with Ian Maatsen, Tyrone Mings and Victor Lindelof all watching on from the bench against Wolves.

Winning only two of their previous eight league matches, the Villains have struggled massively in midfield with the absence of Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans, both of whom have now been out for over a month.

With Wednesday's game likely coming too soon for Villa captain John McGinn too, it is expected that they will deploy Douglas Luiz and Amadou Onana at the base of their midfield once again, playing just behind Morgan Rogers.

The home side continue to be without Harvey Elliott, meaning Emery is likely to remain with Emiliano Buendia and Jadon Sancho on the flanks, with the latter recently being preferred to Leon Bailey.

Through the middle, Ollie Watkins has struggled to find form recently, scoring just once in his previous 11 appearances, meaning Tammy Abraham could return to the starting lineup.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; Buendia, Rogers, Sancho; Abraham

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for the game.