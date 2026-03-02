Leeds United vs Sunderland: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 02 Mar 2026 23:38 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 23:42

Fresh from their brave defeat against Manchester City, Leeds United will be looking to end their three-match winless run in the Premier League when they welcome Sunderland to Elland Road this Tuesday night.

Sitting six points above the bottom three, Daniel Farke's men still have work to do in the battle against relegation, and they could certainly do with a big victory over a struggling Sunderland side.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Leeds United vs. Sunderland kick off?

Tuesday's Premier League clash will kick off at 7.30pm UK time.

Where is Leeds United vs. Sunderland being played?

Elland Road will play host to Tuesday's Premier League match as Leeds United look for a return to winning ways at home.

The Whites have only lost two of their last eight home games in the competition, and both came against the top two teams in the division.

Sunderland are winless in their last three trips to Elland Road, while their last win at the ground took place all the way back in 2006.

How to watch Leeds United vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Premier League contest live on TNT Sports 2.

Online streaming

Fans will have the option to stream the match via the Discovery+ app.

Highlights

For the latest clips and goals, 'Football on TNT Sports' X account is the place to go. The TNT Sports Football YouTube channel will have match highlights shortly after the final whistle.

For extended highlights and analysis, Match of the Day will be available on Wednesday, 4 March at 10.40pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Leeds United and Sunderland?

The battle against relegation continues for Leeds United as they look to build a bit more breathing room between them and the bottom three.

Farke's men have only lost three of their last 15 Premier League matches, but the high number of draws during that run keeps them in the relegation conversation.

Sunderland, on the other hand, have quietly entered the biggest crisis of their season so far, courtesy of a four-match winless run in the competitions.

Three of those four games ended in defeats, with the Black Cats going down against Arsenal, Liverpool and Fulham.

Manager Regis Le Bris was able to bring back some stability with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth last weekend, though there is still a lot of room for improvement as Sunderland look to build on their run of two wins from 12 Premier League outings.