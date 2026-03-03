Everton vs. Burnley: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Freddie Cotton | 03 Mar 2026 00:07

Everton welcome Burnley to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday evening for their latest instalment of Premier League action.

The Toffees claimed an impressive 3-2 win against Newcastle United at St James Park on Saturday afternoon, while the Clarets fell to a crushing 4-3 defeat against Brentford at Turf Moor.

Everton have won each of their previous five home matches against Burnley and when these sides met earlier in the season, they played out a 0-0 draw in Lancashire.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match between Everton and Burnley.

What time does Everton vs. Burnley kick off?

The match will kick off at 7.30pm UK time on Tuesday, alongside two other Premier League games.

Where is Everton vs. Burnley being played?

The game will take place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, the home ground of Everton, which has a capacity of 52,769.

With this being the debut season in which the Toffees have played at their new stadium, it will be the first time that Burnley have played at the venue.

The most recent Clarets win away at Everton came in the 2017-18 Premier League campaign courtesy of a first half Jeff Hendrick strike.

How to watch Everton vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 3, with match coverage beginning at 7pm.

Fans in the USA will be able to view the match on Peacock, while those in Australia can access it through Stan Sport.

Online streaming

Fans will be able to stream the clash online through the Discovery+ app and website if they own the TNT Sports package on the platform.

As well as BBC Radio 5 Live, match commentary will also be available on the official websites of both Everton and Burnley.

Highlights

During the game, any significant moments will be posted on the Football on TNT Sports X account.

Shortly after the final whistle, highlights will be available on YouTube through both TNT Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League, alongside the official channels of each team.

What is at stake for Everton and Burnley?

Sitting in eighth place in the Premier League table and only three points behind Brentford in seventh, Everton will certainly be dreaming at the prospect of European football next season.

However, currently winless in their previous seven league matches at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, David Moyes's side will certainly have to halt their home rut if they are to play on the continent for the first time since 2017.

On the other hand, it looks extremely likely that Burnley will make an immediate return to the Championship next season, sitting in 19th and currently eight points from safety.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers have picked up fewer points on their travels this season than Scott Parker's men, who have conceded a colossal 33 away goals this season, more than any other side in the division.