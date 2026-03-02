Team News: Everton vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 02 Mar 2026 19:30

Separated by 21 points in the Premier League standings, European outsiders Everton and relegation battlers Burnley meet at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Toffees return home on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win at Newcastle United, whereas the Clarets arrive heartbroken following a gut-wrenching 4-3 defeat to Brentford.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Everton and Burnley.

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (foot), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (calf), Armando Broja (ankle), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Mike Tresor (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Humphreys, Worrall, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse; Hannibal, Foster, Anthony; Flemming