Nuno Espirito Santo to name unchanged lineup? West Ham’s predicted lineup for Fulham

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 02 Mar 2026 23:44

Despite seeing his side’s four-match unbeaten run come to an end, Nuno Espirito Santo could name an unchanged lineup for a third consecutive outing as West Ham travel to face Fulham in Wednesday’s London derby.

The Hammers were thrashed 5-2 at Liverpool on Saturday, leaving them 17th in the Premier League table, two points adrift of safety, but Espirito can take solace in the fact that his squad emerged from Anfield largely unscathed.

Forward Filipe Pablo (calf), backup goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (back), and Freddie Potts, who will serve the final game of a three-match ban, remain the only expected absentees for the clash at the Cottage.

Mads Hermansen is likely to retain his spot between the sticks for a fifth league outing, though Alphonse Areola could be recalled after West Ham’s struggles at Anfield.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is almost certain to keep his place at right-back, with El Hadji Malick Diouf on the opposite flank, while Konstantinos Mavropanos and Axel Disasi, who conceded an own goal last time out, could pair at centre-back once more, with Jean-Clair Todibo and Maximilian Kilman also options.

The midfield may feature Soungoutou Magassa, Mateus Fernandes, and Tomas Soucek, who scored last time out, though the shape could be less defensive than the 4-5-1 used against Liverpool, with one of Fernandes or Soucek potentially playing further forward.

Crysencio Summerville, arguably West Ham’s best performer at Anfield, is almost certain to keep his place on the left, while Jarrod Bowen will operate on the right, hoping to score his first Premier League goal at Craven Cottage.

January signing Taty Castellanos, who scored one of the Hammers’ consolation goals at Anfield, is likely to continue in the number nine role.



West Ham possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Magassa, Soucek, Summerville; Fernandes; Castellanos

