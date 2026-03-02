Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Morgan Gibbs-White chases two milestones

By Ben Knapton | 02 Mar 2026 11:30

Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White will be chasing two new milestones when the Garibaldi face Manchester City in Wednesday's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers talent found the back of the net with a stunning strike from range against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, but his effort was ultimately in vain as Forest suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Nevertheless, Gibbs-White's goal means that he has now registered a total of 24 in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest, and one more will make him the club's outright second-highest scorer in the competition's history, only behind teammate Chris Wood (37).

In addition, Gibbs-White is one goal away from setting a new personal best in a Premier League season, having matched his joint high of seven from the 2024-25 campaign at the Amex Stadium.

The 26-year-old is expected to operate alongside Igor Jesus and Callum Hudson-Odoi up front once more, but Vitor Pereira may consider swapping out Omari Hutchinson for Dan Ndoye on the right-hand side.

Further back, Elliot Anderson and Murillo will make their possible Man City transfer auditions in midweek, while Matz Sels is retained in goal due to an injury to ex-Sky Blues shot-stopper Stefan Ortega.

Left-back Neco Williams looked exhausted at Brighton and was taken off before the hour mark, but the Welshman is unlikely to be afforded any respite just yet, as Pereira goes as strong as possible for the visit to the Etihad.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

> Click here to see how Man City could line up for this match