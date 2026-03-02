Kylian Mbappe injury update: Will Real Madrid superstar need an operation to fix knee problem?

By Matt Law | 02 Mar 2026 18:37 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 18:39

Real Madrid have revealed that Kylian Mbappe has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee, but surgery has been ruled out for the France international.

Mbappe has been in sensational form for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 38 goals and registering six assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

However, the attacker has missed his side's last two matches due to a knee injury.

The 27-year-old has recently been playing with discomfort in his left knee, and there have been suggestions over the last 24 hours that the Frenchman could require surgery.

However, according to a statement from Real Madrid, Mbappe will continue to have conservative treatment in a bid to rectify the issue.

"Following tests carried out on our player Kylian Mbappe by French medical specialists, under the supervision of Real Madrid's Medical Services, the diagnosis of a sprain in his left knee has been confirmed, as well as the suitability of the conservative treatment he is currently undergoing. His progress will be monitored," read a statement from Real Madrid.

Despite the seemingly-negative update, it is understood that Mbappe could still be back for the second leg of Real Madrid's last-16 Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Mbappe is set to be absent for this weekend's La Liga clash with Celta Vigo and next week's first leg with Man City at Bernabeu, in addition to the league fixture with Elche on March 14.

However, Mbappe could return for the second leg of the last-16 Champions League contest with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on March 17.

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa said at the end of February that he was unsure when Mbappe would be able to return.

"Let’s see if it’s a matter of days, and hopefully, it won’t take too long, but we’ll take the necessary time for Mbappe to regain confidence and for the discomfort to disappear," said Arbeloa.

“I couldn’t tell you the difference between discomfort and an injury. When he stops, it’s because we believe it’s necessary since he doesn’t feel comfortable or at ease.

"If he doesn’t play, it’s because I understand he’s injured. When discomfort prevents you from playing, if we want to call it an injury, we can call it an injury, but it seems to be, and I hope it is, not a serious injury, a minor issue, and he can return in a few days or weeks.

"We have a diagnosis, but I’m not the one to disclose such data about the players’ health. We are very clear about what was happening, what has happened, and what’s happening now. We want him to recover, be at 100%, and that’s why we decided he should stop.”

Mbappe has scored 82 goals and registered 11 assists in 92 appearances for Real Madrid since arriving on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.