Vinicius Junior transfer news: Real Madrid forward speaks on contract extension and MLS interest

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Mar 2026 00:57 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 00:58

Vinicius Junior has seemingly committed his long-term future to Real Madrid, dismissing any suggestions of a potential departure from the Spanish capital.

The forward has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in form following a challenging period earlier in the 2025-26 campaign.

Vini Jr. faced significant scrutiny under the leadership of Xabi Alonso, even drawing whistles from sections of the Santiago Bernabeu crowd during a dip in performance.

However, the 25-year-old has since reclaimed his status as the club's primary attacking threat alongside Kylian Mbappe, recording 11 goals and two assists in his last 14 competitive appearances.

The attacker's revitalised displays under Alvaro Arbeloa have come at a crucial time as Los Blancos enter the final stretch of the season in pursuit of major domestic and European silverware.

Vinicius commits long-term future to Real Madrid

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press, ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy

Speaking from the Brazil national team camp ahead of a high-profile friendly against France, Vini Jr. affirmed that his only focus remains on Real Madrid.

"I only think about Real Madrid and being there for a long time," said the forward via Sport.

The forward also addressed recent speculation regarding Antoine Griezmann's move to MLS, insisting he has no intention of following the Frenchman to the United States just yet.

It is understood that negotiations are already underway to extend his current deal by a further five seasons to cement his legacy at the club.

Ancelotti faces Neymar dilemma ahead of World Cup

© Imago

The focus for Vinicius now shifts to his international responsibilities under Carlo Ancelotti, who successfully transitioned to the Brazil dugout last year.

A major talking point remains the fitness and inclusion of Neymar, with Vinicius publicly advocating for the veteran's return despite his recent absence from the squad.

"The pressure on Neymar is normal," said the Real forward. "I'm not impartial, he's one of my idols. He is doing everything possible to be 100%, to return to the selection.

"Now, the decision is in the hands of the coach, but we, the players, always want to play with the best."

Ancelotti faces the significant challenge of ending Brazil's 24-year wait for a World Cup trophy while managing a squad filled with emerging talents like Endrick and Estevao Willian.