Wales team news: Craig Bellamy announces starting lineup for Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup playoff semi-final

By Darren Plant | 26 Mar 2026 18:27 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 18:39

Wales boss Craig Bellamy has made two changes to his starting lineup for Thursday's World Cup playoff semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

These two nations are bidding for a place in the UEFA Path A final against either Italy or Northern Ireland, who also square off on Thursday night.

Both alterations come in the engine room, with Ethan Ampadu able to return after missing the 7-1 victory over North Macedonia through suspension.

Meanwhile, Leicester City's Jordan James has also been handed a place in midfield.

The duo to miss out are Josh Sheehan and Liam Cullen, who are both named on the substitutes' bench.

As expected, Fulham playmaker Harry Wilson takes his place on the flank as he bids to build on his hat-trick in the previous fixture.

Daniel James, David Brooks and Brennan Johnson also keep their spots in the final third after they also got on the scoresheet in the North Macedonia game.

Cardiff City defender Dylan Lawlor gets the nod over Ben Cabango in the middle of the defence.

© Imago

Former Premier League stars feature for Bosnia-Herzegovina against Wales

As for Bosnia-Herzegovina, Edin Dzeko wins his 147th cap for his country down the centre of their attack.

The former Manchester City forward is joined by ex-Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac for the game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Benjamin Tahirovic, who has found himself in the headlines for comments made by head coach Sergej Barbarez towards Welshman Steve Cooper regarding his recent omission from the Brondby XI, features in midfield.

Wales XI: Darlow; Williams, Rodon, Lawlor, Dasilva; Ampadu, J.James; D.James, Brooks, Wilson, Johnson

Subs: Ward, King, Cabango, Kpakio, Norrington-Davies, J.Colwill, Sheehan, Cullen, Thomas, Broadhead, Koumas, Harris

Bosnia-Herzegovina XI: Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Memic, Tahirovic, Bajraktarevic, Sunjic; Demirovic, Dzeko

Subs: Hadzikic, Zlomislic, Mujakic, Radeljic, Celik, Basic, Gigovic, Hadziahmetovic, Bazdar, Tabakovic, Alajbegovic, Burnic