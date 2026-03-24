Wales vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Mar 2026 17:10 , Last updated: 24 Mar 2026 17:23

Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina battle it out at the Cardiff City Stadium for a place in the playoff final of 2026 World Cup qualifying on Thursday night.

Craig Bellamy’s side had to settle for second place in Group J and finished just two points behind group winners Belgium, despite thrashing North Macedonia 7-1 in their final qualifier in November last year.

Sergej Barbarez's side also finished second in Group H and just two points behind Austria at the summit, after conceding a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Das Team in their most recent qualifier.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two nations.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Wales wins: 0

Draws: 2

Bosnia-Herzegovina wins: 2

Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina have faced each other a total of four times across all competitions, including two friendly encounters and two in Euro 2016 qualifying, with the former yet to celebrate a victory against the latter.

The first ever meeting between the two nations was a friendly in February 2003 when Wales came from behind twice to rescue a 2-2 draw at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Elvir Baljic had his early opener for Bosnia cancelled out in the eight minute by Robert Earnshaw, before Sergei Barbarez put the visitors back in front with just under half an hour remaining. However, John Hartson had the last laugh, as he scored a 74th-minute equaliser or Wales.

Just over nine years later, Bosnia got their revenge in a friendly held at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, as goals either side of half time from Vedad Ibisevic and Miroslav Stevanovic condemned Chris Coleman’s Wales to a 2-0 defeat.

The first competitive encounter between these two nations took place in October 2014 when Wales and Bosnia played out a goalless stalemate at the Millennium Stadium in Group B of Euro 2016 qualifying.

Exactly 365 days later, Bosnia held the reverse fixture at Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica and secured a 2-0 victory, courtesy of two goals in the final 20 minutes from Milan Djuric and Vedad Ibisevic.

Previous meetings

Oct 10, 2015: Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 Wales (European Championship)

Oct 10, 2014: Wales 0-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina (European Championship)

Aug 15, 2012: Wales 0-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina (Friendly)

Feb 03, 2012: Wales 2-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina (Friendly)