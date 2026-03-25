World Cup playoffs: Paths to North America for 16 European nations including Wales, Republic of Ireland

By Carter White | 25 Mar 2026 17:40

Whilst the 12 group winners of UEFA World Cup qualification are taking part in friendly matches this month, there remains a cohort of countries still fighting to make the North American occasion.

Over the next week, 16 teams in Europe are scheduled to battle it out for only four spots in the United States, Canada and Mexico, where an expanded 48-team tussle for worldwide supremacy will take place.

Whether qualified via a second-placed finish in their respective groups or UEFA Nations League performance, the countries participating in the European playoffs have one goal in mind - reach the World Cup in June.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the upcoming matches and who teams could face if they make the tournament this summer.

WORLD CUP PLAYOFFS - ITALY, WALES HEADLINE PATH A

© Imago / Sportimage

Kept out of first place in Group I by Erling Haaland and Norway last year, Italy find themselves in the playoffs this month, facing a semi-final clash with Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland, who have not beaten Gli Azzurri since 1958.

The winners of that clash in Bergamo will face either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final of Path A, with Gennaro Gattuso's men understandably favourites to reach their first World Cup since 2014.

Without sounding too disrespectful, there is a favourable group awaiting the victors of UEFA Path A, with hosts Canada, Qatar and Switzerland residing in Group B, which is yet to be filled with a footballing powerhouse.

WORLD CUP PLAYOFFS - SWEDEN STANDOUT IN PATH B

© Imago / TT

Tipped to qualify automatically with a first-placed finish in their section last year, Sweden disappointed massively but have another chance to reach the World Cup, with Graham Potter's men facing Ukraine in their semi-final on Thursday.

On the other side of Path B, Robert Lewandowski will be looking to fire his country to another major tournament, facing Albania, who have won just two of their 15 meetings with this week's opponents.

A European giant is awaiting the winner of UEFA Path B at the World Cup in the form of the Netherlands, with AFC powerhouses Japan and Tunisia making up the rest of Group F in North America this summer.

WORLD CUP PLAYOFFS - POSSIBLE FIRSTS ON PATH C

© Imago / Bildbyran

Playing their first competitive fixture against Finland in 2016, Kosovo are now just two matches away from qualifying for the World Cup, with the Balkan nation facing Slovakia in their semi-final in Bratislava on Thursday.

The winners of that contest will lock horns with either Turkey or Romania in the Path C final next week, with the Crescent-Stars hoping to make amends following recent poor showings at major tournaments.

A winnable group awaits the winners of Path C at the World Cup in June, with United States, Paraguay and Australia currently occupying three of the four spaces in Group D for the North American bonanza.

WORLD CUP PLAYOFFS - PARROTT PLANNING PATH D GLORY

© Iconsport / PA Images

After a dramatic 3-2 win in Budapest over Hungary in November, the Republic of Ireland remain in contention for the World Cup, facing Czech Republic in a semi-final clash on Thursday night at Fortuna Arena, Prague.

Netting a hat-trick during that aforementioned game as well as a brace against Portugal, Troy Parrott is the leading light for his nation at the top end of the pitch, and will be hoping to face either Denmark or North Macedonia in the Path D final.

Victors of Path D will be placed directly into Group A of the 2026 World Cup, with hosts Mexico, South Korea and South Africa able to provide a real variety of opposition for the successful European outfit.