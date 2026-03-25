Wales vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup playoff semi-final

By Darren Plant | 25 Mar 2026 11:08

Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina square off in the semi-final of the World Cup playoffs on Thursday night.

Both nations kept their dreams of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup Finals through second-placed finishes in their respective qualification groups.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to tune into the game.

What time does Wales vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina kick off?

Wales vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina kicks off at 7.45pm on Thursday evening.

This game will mark the first time that Bosnia-Herzegovina have squared off against Wales on away territory since October 2014.

Where is Wales vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina being played?

Thursday's game between Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina is taking place at the Cardiff City Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 33,280.

Wales suffered back-to-back defeats to Canada and Belgium at the ground, before recording a 7-1 victory over North Macedonia in their most recent fixture.

How to watch Wales vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina in the UK

TV channels

This match will be available to watch on BBC Two or BBC One Wales on Thursday night.

On most services, BBC Two is channel number 102, while BBC One Wales is available on channel number 965 with Sky.

Online streaming

Fans will also have the option of watching the game on the BBC Sport website.

Furthermore, there will be multiple radio options, depending on whether you wish to listen to the match in English or Welsh.

What is at stake for Wales vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina?

Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina are both competing for rare appearances at the World Cup Finals.

Although Wales participated at the 2022 tournament, it was just their second-ever appearance, with their first coming all the way back in 1958.

Meanwhile, since 1994, Bosnia-Herzegovina have qualified for just one World Cup Finals, the 2014 edition when they pushed Argentina all the way in their opening game and ended their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Iran.

Whoever prevails from this tie will face either Italy or Northern Ireland in the final on Tuesday.