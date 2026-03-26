Preview: Everton Women vs Liverpool Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 26 Mar 2026 18:39 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 18:41

Derby bragging rights will be on the line when Everton Women face Liverpool Women in Saturday’s Women’s Super League clash at Goodison Park.

The Toffees head into the weekend in sixth place in the Women’s Super League table, while the Reds are six points worse off in 10th position.

Match preview

Everton are currently without a permanent head coach after relieving Brian Sorensen from his duties at the beginning of February.

Sorensen was sacked just days after overseeing a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, but the club felt they needed a change of direction following a return of just three victories from 14 league games.

Interim boss Scott Phelan has since overseen three wins in five matches, beginning with back-to-back 1-0 victories over London City Lionesses and West Ham United.

Phelan then suffered his first defeat in last month’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool in the FA Cup, before his team returned to winning ways with a 2-1 away victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Inma Gabarro thought she had rescued a point for Everton when she netted a 90th-minute equaliser in last Saturday’s meeting with Manchester United, only for Melvine Malard to score a 94th-minute winner to condemn the Toffees to their first WSL defeat since January.

They will be desperate to return to winning ways in Saturday’s derby, especially as they have the chance to complete a league double over Liverpool for the second consecutive season after running out 4-1 winners in September’s reverse fixture.

© Imago

After failing to win any of their first 12 league games, Liverpool, who significantly strengthened their squad in January, have moved five points clear of the relegation playoff place with three wins from their last six league games.

In fact, the Reds have put together a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions since losing to Chelsea last month, beginning with a narrow 2-1 FA Cup victory over Everton to set up a quarter-final tie against Charlton Athletic.

Gareth Taylor's side then claimed a crucial 2-0 victory over basement side Leicester City, before they recorded another shutout in last Sunday's goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool may have picked up a useful point last weekend, but they remain one of two teams yet to win an away league game this season (D2, L7).

They have also failed to score in five of their WSL road trips, including three of their last five top-flight away matches.

The Reds will need to find their goalscoring touch if they are to beat Everton in the WSL for the first time since claiming a 3-1 home victory in May 2019.

Everton Women Women's Super League form:

L W W W W L

Everton Women form (all competitions):

W W W L W L

Liverpool Women Women's Super League form:

W L W L W D

Liverpool Women form (all competitions):

L W L W W D

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Everton are expected to be without Megan Finnigan, Karen Holmgaard, Katja Snoeijs and Rion Ishikawa due to injury.

Man United loanee Hannah Blundell will return to the squad after being ineligible to face her parent club last weekend.

Australian midfielder Clare Wheeler and the Japanese duo of Hikaru Kitagawa and Honoka Hayashi should be available for selection after returning from the 2026 Asia Cup.

Liverpool defender Lucy Parry is likely to miss a second successive game with the injury she picked up against Leicester earlier this month.

The Reds are still unable to call upon Sofie Lundgaard, Marie Hobinger, Sophie Roman Haug, Sam Kerr and Zara Shaw.

Defender Risa Shimizu and midfielder Fuka Nagano will return to the squad after returning from the Asia Cup in Australia, where they helped Japan win the tournament for the third time.

Everton Women possible starting lineup:

Brosnan; Blundell, Mace, Fernandez, Kitagawa; Wheeler, Hayashi; Momiki, Van Gool, Vignola; Gabarro

Liverpool Women possible starting lineup:

Falk; Shimizu, Clark, Fisk, Bernabe; O’Sullivan, Nagano, Kapocs; Enderby, Holland, Olsson

We say: Everton Women 2-1 Liverpool Women

Liverpool have enjoyed a resurgence in the last couple of months, but given their poor record in WSL derby games and their struggles on the road, we think they will fall short against an Everton side that have won four of their last five games.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.