Preview:West Ham United Women vs Everton Women - prediction, team news, lineups

West Ham United Women will attempt to end the long wait for their first win of the Women’s Super League season when they play host to Everton Women on Sunday.

Like the home side, the Toffees will be desperate to claim all three points, having failed to win any of their last eight WSL matches.

Match preview

West Ham are languishing at the foot of the WSL table after losing seven of their opening eight league matches (D1).

As it stands, the Hammers will be grateful that the league’s upcoming expansion means there is no automatic relegation spot, although they will still be looking to avoid a promotion/relegation playoff with the third-placed team in WSL2.

West Ham picked up their first point of the season in last Sunday’s home clash with Leicester, although the result would have felt like a defeat after Shekiera Martinez’s opener was cancelled out by Shannon O’Brien’s stoppage-time equaliser.

Rehanne Skinner will know her side needs to improve at both ends of the pitch, considering they are the league’s lowest scorers with three goals and have the division’s worst defensive record with 19 goals conceded.

They at least managed to perform in all areas of the game in Wednesday’s League Cup clash against second-tier Southampton, scoring all five goals beyond the hour mark in a resounding 5-0 success.

They will attempt to showcase that firepower in Sunday’s contest, as they go in search of their first WSL win since thrashing Crystal Palace 7-1 in April.

Everton have taken just two points from seven matches since they hammered local rivals Liverpool 4-1 on the opening day of the season.

They picked up their most recent point in a six-goal thriller against Aston Villa earlier this month, with Kelly Gago netting a 94th-minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw.

Gago found the net again to cancel out Vivianne Miedema’s opener in last Sunday’s home clash against Manchester City.

However, Everton were ultimately left empty-handed after Khadija Shaw restored Man City’s lead in the second period, with the result representing a fourth consecutive home league defeat.

As a result, the Toffees are the only WSL team yet to pick up a point on home turf this season, so they may be looking forward to heading on their travels on Sunday.

With that said, Everton have lost three of their previous four away meetings with West Ham (W1), including a 2-0 loss in their most recent meeting in January.

West Ham United Women Women's Super League form:

L L L L L D

West Ham United Women form (all competitions):

L W L L D W

Everton Women Women's Super League form:

L L D L D L

Everton Women form (all competitions):

L D L W D L

Team News

The game will come too soon for Switzerland international Seraina Piubel, who has missed West Ham’s last two matches.

The Hammers are set to line up with a back three made up of Yu Endo, Amber Tysiak and Shelina Zadorsky.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Martinez will be looking to score in a third consecutive game after scoring three times in the past two competitive matches.

As for the visitors, Brian Sorensen is without Courtney Brosnan, Elise Stenevik, Lucy Hope and Megan Finnigan.

Left-back Maz Pacheco has joined the injury list after sustaining an ankle injury in the recent defeat to Man City.

Sorensen has also revealed that Gago is a doubt after she withdrew from Wednesday's training session due to an injury issue.

West Ham United Women possible starting lineup:

Szemik; Endo, Tysiak, Zadorsky; Morgan, Gorry, Siren, Denton; Ueki, Asseyi, Martinez

Everton Women possible starting lineup:

Ramsey; Fernandez, Mace, Ishikawa, Kitagawa; Van Gool, Wheeler; Payne, Hayashi, Vignola; Snoeijs

We say: West Ham United Women 1-1 Everton Women

West Ham will be desperate to claim their first league win of the season on Sunday, but we think they will have to settle for a point against an Everton side that have drawn their last two away matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



