Matt Beard, former Liverpool Women manager, dies, aged 47

Former Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard passes away at the age of 47.

Liverpool Women have announced that former manager Matt Beard has died at the age of 47.

The Englishman had enjoyed two spells at the Merseysiders, taking charge of the club between 2012 to 2015 and again from 2021 to 2025.

A statement from Liverpool confirmed news of his death on X, writing: "Liverpool Football Club is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard."

The club also released a statement on its website, reading: "The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends at this devastating time.

"Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club."

Beard was among the most recognisable and influential figures in the club's modern history, and he will be sorely missed.

Beard's time and impact in football

Beard was a two-time Women's Super League winner, helping guide Liverpool Women to the league in 2012–13 and 2013–14, the club's only top-flight titles.

The Englishman collected two FA WSL Manager of the Season awards during his time as coach, one in 2013 and another in 2023-24.

He parted company with LFC Women in February, but he also coached at Chelsea Women, Millwall Lionesses, West Ham Women and at Burnley Women.

"Everyone at WSL Football extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of Matt Beard following news of his passing. Matt played an instrumental role in the growth of women's football and will be missed by everyone associated with the game. Rest in peace, Matt."

Tributes have continued to pour in, and when Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the league on Sunday, it is sure to be an emotionally charged atmosphere.