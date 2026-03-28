Man United receive transfer boost with Adam Wharton 'expectation' revealed

By Ben Sully | 28 Mar 2026 14:49

Manchester United-linked Adam Wharton is reportedly expected to leave Crystal Palace this summer.

The Red Devils will look to bolster their midfield in the upcoming transfer window, partly because they need to replace Brazil international Casemiro.

The former Real Madrid star will become a free agent when his Man United contract expires at the end of June.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of midfield targets ahead of Casemiro's departure, including Palace's Wharton.

© Imago / Action Plus

Man United receive Wharton boost

According to The Sun, the England international expects to leave Selhurst Park in the summer, offering encouragement to Man United and any other potential suitors.

The report claims that Wharton is ready to make the 'next step' in his career after spending over two years at Selhurst Park.

The 22-year-old is keen to join a club competing in the Champions League, which is something Man United could offer by the end of the season.

Under interim boss Michael Carrick, Man United have taken 23 points from 10 matches, leaving them in third place and seven points clear of Chelsea in sixth position.

© Imago / Sportimage

Is Wharton ready for a big move?

Palace will be reluctant to lose another key player after selling Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in the last two summer transfer windows.

However, Wharton has proven during his time with the Eagles that he can be a standout midfielder in the Premier League, and a move to a Champions League club seems like the logical step in his career.

Wharton's only experience of playing European football has come in this season's Conference League, having made nine appearances in a campaign that will continue with a quarter-final tie against Fiorentina.

Man United will likely have to pay a signicant fee if they are to prise Wharton away from Selhurst Park in the summer, with Palace in a relatively strong negotiating position given the fact that the midfielder still has three years left on his deal.