Manchester United’s midfield makeover: Four players Red Devils could target this summer

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Mar 2026 21:07

Manchester United are expected to have a busy summer, with as many as five signings anticipated to arrive at Old Trafford during the upcoming transfer window.

There is likely to be a particular emphasis on strengthening the midfield department, especially following the confirmation that Casemiro will leave the club at the end of the current 2025-26 season.

It has been reported that the Red Devils will be looking to sign at least two new midfielders, and here, Sports Mole takes a look at four players Man Utd could target this summer.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Tonali has emerged as a potential top target for Manchester United in recent weeks, with the Red Devils widely reported to be interested in a blockbuster move for the Newcastle United man.

While a move for the Italian could cost upwards of £70m, Tonali possesses all the attributes that the Man Utd midfield is lacking, including huge physicality and intensity.

Tonali also has the versatility to sit deeper and play progressive passes or push forward with powerful runs, as well as having a fierce strike and the ability to deliver dangerous set-pieces.

Consequently, Tonali's all-round qualities make him an obvious candidate for Michael Carrick's side to sign this summer, and the club may opt to pair the Italian with a more defensive-minded signing.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Wharton was linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, before making the move to Crystal Palace back in January 2024.

The midfielder has only continued to impress during his time at Selhurst Park, and the Red Devils may now be set to return for Wharton's signature during the summer window.

The 22-year-old boasts excellent technical ability and is capable of dictating the tempo from deep positions, while arguably his standout quality is the ability to fire passes through the lines to more advanced players - something a player such as Bruno Fernandes could thrive on.

Wharton is also a capable defender, though Man Utd may opt to sign a more naturally defensive-minded midfielder alongside the England international if they do pursue a deal for the Crystal Palace man.

Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion)

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Manchester United were heavily linked with a massive £100m move for the Brighton midfielder in the final weeks of the 2025 summer transfer window, but a deal ultimately failed to materialise.

Baleba's performances have undergone a slight drop following those rumours, with many speculating that he has been distracted by the potential move, but Man Utd are reportedly still interested in the midfielder's signature.

Given his slight dip in form, the fee is expected to be lower than the supposed £100m last summer, although Brighton are still likely to demand a significant sum.

Regardless of the fee, Baleba would certainly bring the required energy into the Man Utd midfield, and his impressive ball-winning and physical attributes may be of particular interest to the Red Devils given Casemiro's impending departure.

Baleba is also just 22 years old, meaning the Cameroonian still has plenty of time to develop further, while he could establish himself as a stalwart of Man Utd's midfield for years to come.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Anderson has proved himself as one of the Premier League's top midfielders in recent seasons for Nottingham Forest, attracting interest from a host of top teams.

Man Utd are supposedly one of several sides set to battle for the midfielder's signature in the summer, alongside Newcastle United and rivals Manchester City.

Anderson could partner brilliantly with Kobbie Mainoo at the base of Man Utd's midfield, with the 23-year-old able to sit deeper and allow Mainoo to drive further forward - much like his developing partnership with Declan Rice for England.

Anderson's superb ball-winning and high-energy pressing have particularly stood out, while his qualities on the ball - where he ranks among the top midfielders in the Premier League for dribbles and successful passes - are equally as impressive.

All of these qualities are certainly what Man Utd will be looking for in the summer, leaving Anderson surely at the top of the Red Devils shopping list for the summer.