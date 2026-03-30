Wolves transfer news: Jorgen Strand Larsen describes first half of season as "completely hopeless"

By Darren Plant | 30 Mar 2026 16:02

Jorgen Strand Larsen has acknowledged that his final six months at Wolverhampton Wanderers felt "completely hopeless".

During the closing hours of the winter transfer window, the Norway international completed a £48m move to Crystal Palace.

The 26-year-old has made an impact at Selhurst Park, contributing three goals and one assist from 10 appearances, as well as helping the Eagles through to the Conference League quarter-finals.

However, during an interview with VG, he was inevitably quizzed on the first half of the campaign with Wolves.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Strand Larsen admits to Wolves struggles

After a 14-goal Premier League campaign in 2024-25, Strand Larsen failed to net from open play in 22 matches for the West Midlands outfit in 2025-26.

At a time when Wolves took until the start of January to record their first Premier League win of the season, Strand Larsen has admitted that he struggled to be "the main man" at Molineux.

He said: "It has been six months that have been completely hopeless. It has been very tough mentally, physically and in every way possible.

“I didn’t want it to end that way at Wolves, because it’s a fantastic club that I care about. I hoped things would change, but for me it was important to take a step forward.

"When you have zero wins after half a season, there is of course a lot of pressure from outside. We footballers also put a lot of pressure on ourselves.

"We have high expectations and everyone wants to take new steps and be ‘the main man’. Especially me who didn’t quite get it. So, it was tough, but that’s in the past now."

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Wolves benefitting from Strand Larsen exit

With 20 goals and seven assists coming from 64 appearances, Strand Larsen deserves to be remembered relatively fondly.

Wolves also recouped a remarkable £48m fee for his signature, so there can be no complaints over how they have been financially compensated for his sale.

Those funds will be hugely beneficial when they are required to conduct business for a Championship campaign next season.

Since Strand Larsen left, Wolves have accumulated nine points from seven top-flight fixtures, the 12th-best return in the division.

They have also scored one more goal (nine to eight) than Palace across that period, albeit having played one more match.