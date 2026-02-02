Jorgen Strand Larsen contract length, shirt number revealed as Crystal Palace confirm record signing

By Ben Knapton | 02 Feb 2026 19:10 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 19:26

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as his shirt number and contract length.

One of the biggest winter deadline-day sagas has now come to a close, as the Norway international has joined the FA Cup winners for a reported £48m, smashing the club's previous transfer record set by Brennan Johnson just a few weeks ago.

Palace have confirmed that Strand Larsen has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2030, and he will sport the number 22 shirt for Oliver Glasner's side.

Fellow striker Odsonne Edouard was the last player to don the 22 jersey for the FA Cup holders, who have also bestowed James McCarthy, Wayne Routledge and Hermann Hreidarsson with that shirt down the years.

Strand Larsen departs Wolves having registered 20 goals and seven assists in 64 matches for the Old Gold in all competitions, including 14 strikes in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

However, the 25-year-old managed just one effort in 22 top-flight games for Wolves in the current season, and he leaves Molineux with Rob Edwards's 20th-placed side sat 18 points adrift of safety in the Premier League table.

Jorgen Strand Larsen, Steve Parish react to Crystal Palace transfer

Speaking to the official Crystal Palace website, Strand Larsen revealed that he had been eyeing a switch to Selhurst Park for a while and was delighted to get the move over the line.

"I'm really excited to come to Crystal Palace. It's been something I've wanted to do for a long time now. I'm here to bring energy and goals, and to try to do my best for the club," the attacker said.

Meanwhile, chairman Steve Parish added: "We’re delighted that Jørgen has chosen to continue his impressive journey with us and look forward to seeing him in action at Selhurst Park. I’m sure he will prove himself a valuable asset for years to come."

Strand Larsen could make his Palace debut when the Eagles face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, and he will face a swift reunion with Wolves on February 22.

The Scandinavian striker is Palace's second signing of the January window, but he is not expected to be their last one, as a deal sheet has been submitted for Dwight McNeil's £20m switch from Everton.

What will happen with Jean-Philippe Mateta's future?

© Imago / Visionhaus

While Palace were working to bring Strand Larsen to the English capital, Jean-Philippe Mateta was ostensibly on his way to complete a marquee move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

However, doubts began to creep in when the Rossoneri brought in a doctor for the striker's medical, and the deal ultimately collapsed in the middle of the afternoon.

With Juventus unable to offer an olive branch and the window now shut in Europe's big leagues, Mateta will seemingly now be re-integrated into Glasner's squad, but a summer exit will surely materialise for the France international.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were formerly credited with an interest in Mateta, although it remains to be seen if either side reignites their pursuit of the 28-year-old.