Sheffield United announce shock move for "the Yorkshire Pirlo" with Kalvin Phillips switch confirmed

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 19:32 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 19:34

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has joined Championship outfit Sheffield United on loan for the second half of the 2025-26 campaign.

Phillips was made available on loan on transfer deadline day.

A number of clubs are believed to have expressed an interest in the 30-year-old, but Sheffield United have moved to sign him for the remainder of the campaign.

"Kalvin Phillips has this evening joined Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season," read a statement from Man City on Monday night. "Everyone at Manchester City wishes Kalvin the very best of luck during his time at Bramall Lane."

It is understood that Sheffield United do not have the option to sign the experienced midfielder on a permanent basis this summer.

The Blades are currently 17th in the Championship table, seven points above the relegation zone, while they sit 11 points off the playoff positions.

Phillips has only played seven minutes of football for Man City this season, which came against Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup at the end of September.

The Englishman has not been in a Premier League squad this term, and it has been a very difficult period for the midfielder since leaving Leeds United.

Phillips starred for Leeds between 2014 and 2022 before making the move to Man City, but he has only managed one goal in 32 appearances for the club.

Phillips has had a disastrous spell at Man City

The midfielder made 10 appearances for West Ham United during a loan spell in 2023-24 before featuring 22 times on loan at Ipswich Town in 2024-25.

Phillips will now hope that a spell in the Championship can kickstart his career once more.

In a statement on their official website, Sheffield United referred to Phillips as the "Yorkshire Pirlo", and the Blades will be looking for the midfielder to show the type of form that once made him a vital player for England.

The midfielder could potentially make his debut for Sheffield United in their Championship clash with Middlesbrough on February 9, with Tuesday's game against Oxford United likely to come too soon for the Englishman.