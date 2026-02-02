Newcastle lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for EFL Cup semi-final second leg

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Feb 2026 17:05 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 17:18

Newcastle United could be without seven players for Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes missed the Magpies’ 4-1 Premier League defeat to Liverpool last weekend with an ankle problem, while Sven Botman and Lewis Miley watched on as unused substitutes and were not brought on as they are carrying respective thigh and ankle injuries.

All three players are currently doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kickoff, while Joelinton (groin), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain in the treatment room.

With Newcastle trailing 2-0 in the semi-final, head coach Eddie Howe is expected to name his strongest possible lineup, which could mean that a back four of Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall remains intact in front of goalkeeper Nick Pope.

If Guimaraes and Miley are not fit to play, then Sandro Tonali could be joined in a three-man midfield by Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock, the latter of whom has lost more games against Man City (eight) than any other opponent in his career.

Howe decided to begin without a recognised centre-forward against Liverpool with Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga all starting in a three-man attack, but he may opt to recall either Nick Woltemade or Yoane Wissa on Wednesday.

Should either striker start, Elanga would presumably be the one to make way, but either Barnes or Gordon could also drop down to the bench if Howe decides to hand Jacob Murphy a start on the right flank.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

