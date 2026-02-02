Preview: Manchester City vs Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Feb 2026 17:00 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 17:18

Seeking to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit, EFL Cup holders Newcastle United travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in an intriguing second-leg showdown on Wednesday night.

The victors of this all-Premier League contest will face either Arsenal or Chelsea in the final at Wembley Stadium on March 22.

Match preview

Man City are in the driving seat to reach their 23rd domestic cup final at Wembley under the tutelage of manager Pep Guardiola, after securing a commanding 2-0 first-leg victory over Newcastle at St James’ Park three weeks ago, courtesy of strikes from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki.

The Citizens have failed to reach the EFL Cup final just once in the six previous instances of winning a semi-final first leg - losing to rivals Manchester United in 2009-10 - and they are now eyeing up their first EFL Cup triumph since 2020-21; only Liverpool (10) have won the competition more than City (eight).

Since that first-leg win, Guardiola and co have suffered a dip in form (W2 D1 L2) and most recently played out a frustrating 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham in North London on Sunday - this was the first time Man City had led by 2+ goals at half-time in a game and failed to win since April 2018 (3-2 defeat by Man United).

In the Premier League, City have scored six first-half goals without reply but have conceded six in the second half without scoring in 2026. Their collapse against Spurs highlighted how second-half performances are becoming a growing concern for Guardiola, who has seen his side slip six points behind leaders and title rivals Arsenal with 14 games left to play.

Man City will nevertheless welcome Wednesday’s return to the Etihad where they have won 14 of their 18 home games in all competitions this season (D2 L2), while they have also won each of their last 11 home encounters with Newcastle by an aggregate score of 37-3, including a 4-0 top-flight victory in February 2025.

© Imago / Moritz Muller

Newcastle began the defence of their EFL Cup crown with victories over Bradford, Tottenham and Fulham, but their 10-game winning run in the competition - dating back to the start of the 2024-25 season - came to an end with a home defeat against Man City in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

Conceding a second goal in the 98th minute was a “body blow” for the Magpies, but “not fatal” in the eyes of head coach Eddie Howe, who has insisted that his team are “still in their fighting” as they bid to become just the second side to overturn a 2+ goal first-leg deficit to reach the EFL Cup final after Aston Villa against Tranmere in 1993-94 (lost 3-1 away, won 3-1 at home before winning on penalties).

Indeed, an almighty challenge awaits Newcastle, who have lost 17 of their last 18 visits to Man City and have only celebrated one victory at the Etihad over the last 22 years, though that solitary success came in the EFL Cup when they claimed a 2-0 fourth-round away victory in October 2014.

Newcastle’s overall away form this season has left a lot to be desired, as they have only prevailed in three of their 16 matches on the road in all competitions (D5 L8), most recently letting a one-goal lead slip to lose 4-1 at Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving them 10th in the table and six points behind the top five.

Heading into Wednesday’s second leg, the Magpies can at least take some confidence from having progressed in their previous two EFL Cup ties against Man City (2014 and 2023), while they also claimed a 2-1 Premier League win over Guardiola’s side in November. They will now attempt to beat the Citizens twice in the same season for the first time since 1983-84.

Manchester City EFL Cup form:

W

W

W

W

Manchester City form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

W

D

Newcastle United EFL Cup form:

W

W

W

L

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

L

D

W

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man City defender Ruben Dias has returned to first-team training this week after a spell out with a hamstring injury, but he is not expected to feature against Newcastle, while Jeremy Doku (calf), Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) and Savinho (unspecified) all remain sidelined.

Pep Guardiola is unlikely to make wholesale changes to his starting lineup, but he could recall goalkeeper James Trafford at the expense of Gianluigi Donnarumma, while out-of-form Phil Foden will be hoping to force is way back into the first XI after being dropped against Spurs.

However, Guardiola may to continue with captain Bernardo Silva and playmaker Rayan Cherki in advanced central roles, the latter of whom will be looking to become the first Man City player to score in four consecutive EFL Cup appearances since Yaya Toure between September 2013 and September 2014.

Like Cherki, Semenyo was also on the scoresheet for City at Spurs last weekend and against Newcastle in the first leg. The January signing could keep his spot in a central role alongside Erling Haaland, though Omar Marmoush - who scored a hat-trick in the aforementioned 4-0 PL win against Newcastle last season - will be pushing for a recall.

As for Newcastle, star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes missed the defeat to Liverpool with an ankle problem, while Sven Botman and Lewis Miley were not brought on as substitutes as they have been carrying respective thigh and ankle injuries.

All three players are doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kickoff, while Joelinton (groin), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain in the treatment room.

If Guimaraes and Miley are not fit to play, then Sandro Tonali could be joined in a three-man midfield by Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock, the latter of whom has lost more games against Man City (eight) than any other opponent in his career.

Howe decided to begin without a recognised centre-forward against Liverpool with Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga all starting in a three-man attack, but he may opt to recall either Nick Woltemade or Yoane Wissa on Wednesday.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly; Cherki, Bernardo; Semenyo, Haaland

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

We say: Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United (Man City to win 4-1 on aggregate)

Newcastle have no other choice but to take the game to Man City in their quest to pull off a surprise comeback. Avoiding an early setback could be crucial, having previously conceded the opening goal inside the first 20 minutes in seven of their last eight visits to the Etihad before going on to lose each time.

The Magpies do have the attackers at their disposal to trouble Man City’s leaky defence and exploit their high line, but the Citizens possess enough quality of their own in the final third to outscore their opponents and should secure an aggregate victory to reach the final.

