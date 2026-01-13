Newcastle 0-2 Man City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Antoine Semenyo scores again

By Ellis Stevens | 13 Jan 2026 22:05 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 22:06

Manchester City seized the advantage in their EFL Cup semi-final meeting with Newcastle United, securing a 2-0 win at St James' Park.

The opening 45 minutes were short on chances, with Newcastle generating 0.13 expected goals (xG) to Manchester City's 0.14xG, while the best opportunity of the half came when Yoane Wissa blazed over after just five minutes.

However, the wait for a goal was quickly ended in the second half as Antoine Semenyo gave Man City the lead eight minutes from the restart, making it two goals in two games for his new club.

Semenyo thought he had doubled his and Manchester City's tally when he scored again 10 minutes later, but Newcastle were given a lifeline as the goal was ruled out for a controversial offside.

The Magpies tried to push for an equaliser as the game neared its end, but it was Man City who found the next goal as Rayan Cherki doubled their lead in the last minute, sealing a 2-0 first-leg win.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Newcastle United and Manchester City struggled to create chances against each other today, with the two teams both having their best moments from crosses into the penalty area.

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku was particularly dangerous in this regard, using his fantastic dribbling ability to consistently open space and deliver into the box, demonstrated perfectly in the build up to the opening goal of the game.

The game did open up late on as Newcastle United tried to fight for a way back into the match, but a lack of quality and composure in the final moment meant they failed to capitalise on numerous opportunities.

While Newcastle attempted to find the equaliser, they were caught out at the back in the final minute as Cherki doubled the Citizens' lead, a goal that will surely leave Eddie Howe furious.

As a result, Pep Guardiola's side now hold a formidable 2-0 lead going into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium in early February, giving Man City a significant advantage.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. MANCHESTER CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Antoine Semenyo goal vs. Newcastle (53rd min, Newcastle 0-1 Man City)

Antoine Semenyo is FLYING! ? pic.twitter.com/M3IJv0TPaQ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 13, 2026

Semenyo scores to put Manchester City into the lead!

Jeremy Doku has the ball on the left wing, stands up his marker, races to the byline and drives a cross into the box.

Bernardo Silva gets a slight touch to redirect the ball toward the far post, and Semenyo races in to convert from close range.

Rayan Cherki goal vs. Newcastle (99th min, Newcastle 0-2 Man City)

"Manchester City dish out a serious blow" ?



Rayan Cherki scores in the 99th minute! pic.twitter.com/cYpqDwAksp — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 13, 2026

Cherki makes it two for Manchester City in the last minute!

Manchester City skilfully work the ball from a throw-in into Rayan Ait-Nouri on the left wing.

Ait-Nouri drives into the penalty area and pulls the ball back to Cherki, who calmly slots home to double Man City's lead.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTOINE SEMENYO

© Imago / News Images

Semenyo could not have asked for a better start in a Manchester City shirt, with tonight's goal marking his second in his first two appearances since joining the club.

The winger was extremely unfortunate not to have a second after fantastically finishing with his knee, but the goal was controversially ruled out for an offside.

However, Semenyo's goal ultimately proved the difference in a hard-fought encounter, and as a result, the match-winner wins our man of the match award.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. MANCHESTER CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle United 42%-58% Manchester City

Shots: Newcastle United 10-11 Manchester City

Shots on target: Newcastle United 3-4 Manchester City

Corners: Newcastle United 5-6 Manchester City

Fouls: Newcastle United 10-12 Manchester City

BEST STATS

Fewest touches by starting players in the first half:



◉ 7 - Yoane Wissa

◉ 7 - Erling Haaland



The strikers haven't be involved. #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/VJPetgLKaC — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 13, 2026

⚽️?️ vs. Exeter

⚽️ vs. Newcastle



The perfect start to life at Man City for Antoine Semenyo. ?#CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/uN33mZVkHh — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 13, 2026

2 - Antoine Semenyo is the first player to score in both of his first two appearances for Manchester City in all competitions since Emmanuel Adebayor in August 2009. Flying. pic.twitter.com/wIeX4oqxg3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon, faced with a trip to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will make the short journey to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Saturday.