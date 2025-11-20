Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Man City and Newcastle.





Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 194

Newcastle wins: 73

Draws: 42

Man City wins: 79

Newcastle United and Manchester City have faced each other a total of 194 times across all competitions, with the Citizens marginally leading the overall head-to-head record as they have won 79 games compared to the Magpies' 73, while 42 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

Over 130 years have passed since the two teams locked horns for the very first time back in October 1893 when Newcastle beat Man City, formerly known as Ardwick, 3-2 in the old Division Two.

The Magpies won the first three meetings before Man City celebrated success for the first time in February 1895, cruising to a 4-0 victory at Hyde Road.

Both teams have had their fair share of successes over one another over the years, but in the early years of the Premier League, which began in 1992-93, Newcastle were the dominant side in this fixture, collecting 25 points from a possible 45 available in their first 15 meetings (W7 D4).

However, since 2006, the tables have turned quite dramatically in Man City's favour, as they have won a remarkable 28 times and have drawn six of their last 35 Premier League encounters, scoring two or more goals in 25 of those victories.

Man City have in fact won more Premier League matches (32), more away games (12) and scored more goals (106) against Newcastle than they have versus any other opponent in the division. They have also scored in each of their last 33 league meetings, which is the longest scoring streak that one team has against another in the division's history to date.

Newcastle's only top-flight triumph during this run was a 2-1 home victory in January 2019 under Rafael Benitez. They have celebrated EFL Cup successes, too, winning a fourth-round tie 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in October 2014 and a third-round tie 1-0 at St James' Park as recently as September 2023, courtesy of second-half strike from Alexander Isak.

Man City did the double over Newcastle in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season, though, winning 1-0 on home soil and 3-2 on the road - the latter success sealed with a stoppage-time winner from Oscar Bobb, while the Citizens most recently eased to a 4-0 home victory over the Magpies in February 2025, courtesy of a first-half hat-trick from Omar Marmoush.

Citizens legend Sergio Aguero is the all-time leading scorer in this fixture with 15 goals in as many appearances, including five goals scored in a thumping 6-1 league victory in October 2015 and a hat-trick netted in a 3-1 home win in January 2018.

Previous meetings

Feb 15, 2025: Man City 4-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2024: Newcastle 1-1 Man City (Premier League)

Mar 16, 2024: Man City 2-0 Newcastle (FA Cup Quarter-Finals)

Jan 13, 2024: Newcastle 2-3 Man City (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2023: Newcastle 1-0 Man City (EFL Cup Third Round)

Aug 19, 2023: Man City 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2023: Man City 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2022: Newcastle 3-3 Man City (Premier League)

May 08, 2022: Man City 5-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2021: Newcastle 0-4 Man City (Premier League)

May 14, 2021: Newcastle 3-4 Man City (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2020: Man City 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Jul 08, 2020: Man City 5-0 Newcastle (Premier League) J

un 28, 2020: Newcastle 0-2 Man City (FA Cup Quarter-Finals)

Nov 30, 2019: Newcastle 2-2 Man City (Premier League)

Jan 29, 2019: Newcastle 2-1 Man City (Premier League)

Sep 01, 2018: Man City 2-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2018: Man City 3-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 27, 2017: Newcastle 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

Apr 19, 2016: Newcastle 1-1 Man City (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 15, 2025: Man City 4-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2024: Newcastle 1-1 Man City (Premier League)

Jan 13, 2024: Newcastle 2-3 Man City (Premier League)

Aug 19, 2023: Man City 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2023: Man City 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2022: Newcastle 3-3 Man City (Premier League)

May 08, 2022: Man City 5-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2021: Newcastle 0-4 Man City (Premier League)

May 14, 2021: Newcastle 3-4 Man City (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2020: Man City 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

