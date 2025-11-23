Sports Mole rounds up all of Manchester City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Manchester City will be aiming to bounce back from their underwhelming 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United when they face Bayern Leverkusen on Tuesday.

The Citizens host Leverkusen in a matchday five clash in the league phase of the Champions League, and Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to extend their unbeaten start in the competition.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Status: Out

Type of issue: Thigh

Possible return date: December 02 (vs. Fulham)

Rodri has had several fitness issues throughout the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign, and the midfielder's ongoing thigh problem rules him out of this one.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: March 14 (vs. West Ham United)

Kovacic has only managed two substitute appearances for Manchester City this season after undoing Achilles surgery, and the midfielder is facing an extended period on the sidelines with a heel issue.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.