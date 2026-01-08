Man City injury news: Another player is facing “months” out as Pep Guardiola issues fresh update

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Jan 2026 15:41 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 15:46

Pep Guardiola has delivered a concerning update on the fitness of Manchester City winger Savinho following Wednesday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Savinho has been left out of the last two matchday squads since he was forced off with an unspecified injury in the Citizens goalless stalemate with Sunderland on New Year’s Day.

The Brazil international has struggled to make his mark in the final third at Man City, failing to score and proving just two assists across 15 Premier League appearances this season.

Nevertheless, Savinho is considered an invaluable asset to Guardiola and the Catalan coach has revealed that the 21-year-old could now be sidelined until March with his injury.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after the draw with Brighton clash, Guardiola was asked how long Savinho will be out for, and he replied: "Long."

Pressed on whether he could miss the rest of the season, Guardiola insisted: "No! Come on... long is long, but it isn't a century! Month-and-a half, two months, but he will be back."

Savinho is not the only Man City player facing months in the treatment roomm as key defender Josko Gvardiol is required to undergo surgery on a tibial fracture suffered in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend.

© Imago

Man City injuries piling up for Guardiola at crucial period

Gvardiol is now expected to be ruled out for between four and six months, meaning the Croatian is in danger of missing the rest of the season and is also a doubt for the 2026 World Cup.

Ruben Dias was also withdrawn against Chelsea after picking up a hamstring problem and Guardiola has said that the Portuguese is set for between four and six weeks on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, John Stones is no closer to recovering from a troublesome thigh injury that has kept him out since the beginning of December, and Mateo Kovacic is another long-term absentee as he continues to recover from an ankle/heel issue.

Like Stones, Oscar Bobb is nursing a thigh injury that has kept his sidelined for the last five matches, but the winger is targeting a return before the end of this month.

With Man City’s injuries piling up, Guardiola cannot wait to welcome Antoine Semenyo to the Etihad, with the Bournemouth star preparing to undergo a medical before completing his big-money transfer in the coming days.

The Citizens have also been tipped to bolster their defensive options in the January transfer window, with Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi seemingly identified as their leading target, though they may face stern competition from the likes of Liverpool for his signature.

Man City currently sit second in the Premier League table, but three successive draws has seen them slip five points behind leaders Arsenal, who could extend their lead to eight points with a win over Liverpool on Sunday.