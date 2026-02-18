Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Arsenal: Damning stat shows why Mikel Arteta's side could lose Premier League to Manchester City

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Feb 2026 23:30

Arsenal's draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday means they have now dropped the third most points from winning positions in the Premier League.

Most spectators assumed that the Gunners' trip to Molineux Stadium would be straightforward given Wolves were bottom of the table with just nine points.

Mikel Arteta's side in fact led 2-0 after Piero Hincapie scored in the 56th minute, and that strike should have been enough for the visitors to claim three points.

However, Wolves netted in the 61st minute to give themselves a chance, before finding an equaliser in second-half stoppage time.

Arsenal have now dropped seven points from winning positions in the Premier League, with only Crystal Palace and West Ham United (eight) dropping more.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Why are Arsenal dropping points in the Premier League?

Arsenal have 58 points and they are five ahead of Manchester City, but the Citizens boast the advantage of a game in hand, as well as a clash against the Gunners at the Etihad in April

The Gunners' title charge has been built upon a defensive foundation, with the Londoners often minimising risk while relying on set pieces to win games.

While that strategy has worked to great effect in a number of matches, it has limited Arsenal's ability to consistently create chances in the final third.

Relying so heavily on a defensive approach means Arteta's side are often involved in low-scoring games, and that means individual moments of brilliance from opposition players are more likely to result in dropped points.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Will Arsenal lose the Premier League title to Manchester City?

Though Manchester City will have to win their game in hand in order to take full advantage of Arsenal's problems, the Gunners face Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in their next two league matches.

Given the fragile nature of Arsenal at present, fans should not be surprised if further points were dropped, putting Pep Guardiola's side in full control.

Arteta has at times been accused of failing to deliver on the promise of his squad, with comparisons made to former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who did not win a single trophy during his time at Tottenham.

Arsenal are showing similar mental weaknesses to Spurs under Pochettino, and unless performances in the final third improve considerably, it looks like the Gunners' fragility will cost them.