Tottenham transfer news: Spurs face mass exodus as relegation looms after Forest humiliation

By Axel Clody | 23 Mar 2026 09:12

Humiliated by Nottingham Forest on Sunday (0-3), Tottenham are edging dangerously close to the relegation zone. Should the Spurs go down, which players would be heading for the exit this summer?

Tottenham's form in the Premier League has been nothing short of disastrous. Thrashed by Nottingham Forest on Sunday (0-3), Spurs have not won a league game since 28 December 2025, when they beat Crystal Palace (0-1) under then-manager Thomas Frank.

Since that victory, Igor Tudor has been appointed as head coach of the North London club, who have now gone 13 matches without a single win in the Premier League.

Following a mediocre start to the season, Tottenham now find themselves on the brink of the relegation zone, sitting 17th with just a one-point cushion over West Ham, who occupy the first relegation spot in 18th.

Van de Ven and Romero set for inevitable departures if Spurs go down

© Imago / Mark Pain

With Randal Kolo Muani already expected to return to PSG at the end of his loan spell (no purchase option included), the list of potential departures in the event of relegation promises to be extensive.

While Tottenham have struggled badly this season, they still boast a wealth of talented players who simply have no business playing in the Championship.

This is particularly true of their first-choice centre-back pairing, Van de Ven and Romero. Valued at £55m and £42.5m respectively by Transfermarkt, both defenders will be on the radar of Europe's top clubs.

The Dutch defender had already made the significant decision not to extend his contract with Tottenham, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both in pursuit.

Tottenham: gems and key players inevitably heading for the exit

© Imago / Sportimage

In addition to the two centre-backs, the club's two marquee signings from last summer could also be on the move: Mohammed Kudus, who arrived for £54m, and Xavi Simons, signed for £55m.

The Ghanaian is already reported to be on Atletico Madrid's radar. It is equally difficult to imagine the club's two other major signings this season, Mathys Tel and Conor Gallagher, playing in the English second tier next year.

This situation could also push promising youngsters towards the exit, such as Luka Vuskovic, who has already caught the eye of Barcelona and Hansi Flick, as well as Archie Gray, who is reportedly attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

More established players such as goalkeeper Vicario, already in Inter Milan's sights, Dejan Kulusevski, and Pedro Porro would also likely set sail if Spurs were to drop to the Championship. Whatever happens, a mass exodus is on the cards should relegation become reality.