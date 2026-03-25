Tottenham injury news: Fresh concern for Spurs as attacker spotted 'limping' on training pitch

By Saikat Mandal | 25 Mar 2026 18:19

Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski has reportedly been seen limping, raising fresh concerns over his ongoing injury problems. The 25-year-old has not featured this season after undergoing patella surgery last May, and no clear timeline has been provided for his return. Kulusevski contributed 10 goals and 11 assists across all competitions last season and was a key figure under Ange Postecoglou, but has now been sidelined for more than 10 months. The winger recently visited the Sweden national football team camp on Wednesday ahead of their World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine. According to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, Kulusevski was spotted limping on the training pitch, a development that is likely to worry Spurs supporters.

Dejan Kulusevski injury: Will he return to action this season?

© Imago

Previous comments from Thomas Frank revealed that the player received an injection in December, while updates on his recovery have remained limited.

There are also reports that Kulusevski has consulted renowned Barcelona-based knee specialist Ramon Cugat as concerns grow over the complexity of his injury.

During his absence, Tottenham have gone through three managers and currently sit 17th in the Premier League table with 30 points, battling to avoid relegation.

Kulusevski is said to be working hard to return before the end of the season and contribute to the survival fight, although interim boss Igor Tudor has not provided any recent update.

Tottenham's long injury list

© Imago

Spurs’ struggles have been compounded by a lengthy injury list, including Yves Bissouma, Ben Davies, Mohammed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur, Wilson Odobert, Kulusevski himself, and James Maddison.

Mathys Tel also sustained a groin injury during the 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest and has withdrawn from the France national under-21 squad.

Maddison, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United, could reportedly return towards the end of the campaign.

Tudor has also indicated that Kudus and Bentancur are progressing well and could rejoin the squad in the coming weeks.