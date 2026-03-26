Next Tottenham manager: ‘Talks held’ with new candidate as Igor Tudor faces uncertain future

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Mar 2026 13:57 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 14:02

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly stepped up their interest in Adi Hutter as their search for a long-term manager continues.

The North Londoners currently have Igor Tudor in interim charge, but his position at the club is uncertain following a poor run of form.

Tudor was brought in by Spurs to steady the ship following the dismissal of Thomas Frank last month, but the 47-year-old has failed to make the desired impact and there have subsequently been rumours of him facing the sack.

Tottenham are still searching for their first Premier League win of 2026 and find themselves in serious danger of relegation as they sit 17th in the table, hovering just one point above the bottom three with seven games remaining.

Tudor has lost five of his seven games in charge of Spurs (W1 D1) and the most damaging of all came last weekend when his side suffered a 3-0 home defeat to relegation-threatened rivals Nottingham Forest, who have leapfrogged the Lilywhites in the table.

After the match, Tudor did not carry out his media duties after he was informed of the passing of his father, so assistant coach Bruno Salter stepped in and insisted that the Spurs hierarchy retain the full support of the current coaching team.

© Imago

Tottenham sound out Hutter as Tudor exit rumours intensify

However, football.london claims that there is a growing belief that a mutual agreement over Tudor’s exit is the most likely eventuality, with the club keen to be sensitive to the Croatian’s situation during this difficult period following his father’s death.

A parting of ways would allow Tudor to focus on family matters, while Tottenham can focus fully on their bid to avoid relegation under a new coach, who they would hope can provide a much-needed manager bounce.

According to French news outlet L’Equipe, Spurs have already held talks with former Monaco boss Hutter over their managerial position, though no agreement has been finalised at this stage.

This comes after reports emerged earlier this week claiming that the 56-year-old – without Premier League experience – had become a serious candidate to take the reins at Spurs.

Hutter has been out of work since he was sacked by Ligue 1 side Monaco in October last year, leaving with 51.61% win ratio across a two-and-a-half-year spell in France.

The Austrian had previously amassed over 200 games as a manager in his homeland with Rheindorf Altach, SV Grodig and Red Bull Salzburg, before gaining experience in the German Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Hutter is not the only name believed to be on Tottenham’s managerial radar, as Roberto De Zerbi, Marco Rose, Edin Terzic and former boss Mauricio Pochettino have also been linked with the North London club.