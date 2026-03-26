Preview: Newport County vs Shrewsbury Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 26 Mar 2026 13:36

In a huge League Two clash involving two sides battling near the foot of the table, Newport County welcome Shrewsbury Town to Rodney Parade on Saturday afternoon, with both aiming to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

The Exiles suffered late heartbreak last weekend, conceding a 97th-minute winner to Walsall, while the visitors arrive in Wales on the back of a third successive defeat after a heavy 4-0 loss to Crewe Alexandra.

Match preview

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Newport would have hoped for a more comfortable campaign this time around, but they find themselves in a familiar position with just seven games remaining.

Christian Fuchs' side have recorded eight wins, seven draws and a huge 24 losses so far this season, leaving them one point ahead of the dreaded drop zone.

Since replacing David Hughes in November, Fuchs has managed only five victories and has struggled for consistency, although the Exiles have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

A 3-1 win over Tranmere Rovers earlier this month lifted the Exiles out of the relegation zone for the first time in 151 days, before a narrow victory against Barnet further boosted their hopes of survival.

However, that momentum has since been halted by successive late defeats to Bromley and Walsall, exposing ongoing defensive problems.

Conceding winning goals in the 88th and 97th minutes in the space of a week has underlined their inability to see games out and therefore dragged them back towards danger.

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Shrewsbury Town, meanwhile, come into this clash just two places ahead of their South Wales opponents but with an 11-point cushion over the bottom two that ensures their League Two run-in should be relatively comfortable in their bid to avoid a successive relegation.

Even so, Gavin Cowan's side will feel they have underperformed after beginning the season as a recently relegated League One side.

With 39 matches played, they have managed 11 wins, eight draws and 20 defeats, leaving them on 41 points with survival looking likely but recent form remaining a concern.

Three consecutive defeats without scoring have abruptly ended a previously encouraging run, and they will be eager to respond following the heavy loss to Crewe, in which they fell two goals behind inside the opening eight minutes.

That poor run has slightly dented confidence, but having won six of their previous seven matches beforehand, Cowan’s men will know it would take a dramatic collapse to be dragged back into serious trouble.

Newport County League Two form:

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Shrewsbury Town League Two form:

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Team News

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Newport County have the luxury of naming the same XI once again after coming away from their latest clash with no further injuries, however Fuchs may look to change things up in order to tighten up their recent defensive issues.

Lee Jenkins became another absentee to join the medical room after sustaining a shoulder problem against Bromley; the extent of his injury is still unknown, but he will be unavailable to the Exiles.

Michael Spellman is yet to return to training since picking up an ankle injury against Barnet, the key man in midfield will play no part this weekend.

Like Newport, Shrewsbury Town are able to name the same starting lineup as last time but may be cautious to do so after their recent run of defeats.

Expect Sam Clucas to remain in midfield with Cowan sticking with the favoured back five that will be anchored by captain Will Boyle.

Bradley Ihionvien made his return from injury as a second-half substitute last weekend and could be handed a start here as the visitors look to rediscover their attacking threat.

Newport County possible starting lineup:

Wright; Glennon, Baker, Delaney, Davies; Sprangler, Evans; Lloyd, Biggins, Kamwa; Baker-Richardson

Shrewsbury Town possible starting lineup:

Cox; Kabia, Anderson, Boyle, Benning, Berkoe; Sang, McDermott, Clucas; Lloyd, Ihionvien

We say: Newport County 1-1 Shrewsbury Town

Both these two sides find themselves closer to the bottom end of the table than they would have liked to be in at this stage of the season, although it is only the hosts who truly have relegation fears in mind.

With little separating the teams and their previous meeting also closely contested, another tight encounter is expected, with the points likely to be shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.