Preview: Bromley vs Newport County - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams at opposite ends of the League Two standings will get 2026 underway when Bromley host Newport County on Thursday afternoon.

The hosts are top of the table with 45 points from 23 matches, while the visitors are 23rd with just 17 points from 23 league fixtures.

Match preview

Bromley, founded in 1892, finally reached the English Football League for the first time in their history as they won the National League play-offs in 2023-24, dramatically defeating Solihull Moors 4-3 on penalties.

The Ravens enjoyed an encouraging first campaign in League Two, securing an 11th-placed finish with 66 points, leaving them just four points behind the top seven and playoff places.

Andy Woodman's side have built on that achievement so far this campaign, with Bromley currently at the top of the League Two standings with 45 points at the half-way stage of the term.

Bromley have won 13, drawn six and lost just four of their 23 league fixtures, leaving them two points ahead of Swindon Town, while they are on a superb five-game winning streak heading into this New Year's Day encounter.

Woodman will be looking for his side to maintain their momentum headed into the second-half of the season, and Bromley will be extremely confident of claiming all three points as they face struggling Newport County.

Newport County have been stuck in League Two ever since their promotion from the National League in 2012-13, which ended a 25-year absence from the English Football League.

However, their status in the Football League is under serious threat this season, with Newport County currently placed 23rd in the standings having accumulated only 17 points from 23 league fixtures.

The Exiles have picked up just four wins and five draws from their 23 league games, alongside suffering 14 defeats, and they have faced a particularly challenging run of results in recent weeks.

Former boss David Hughes was dismissed in mid-November after suffering three straight defeats, as well as starting the campaign with just three wins from their first 16 League Two games.

Christian Fuchs was swiftly appointed as Hughes' permanent successor, but the boss endured a miserable start to life in his new role, failing to win any of his first seven matches with four defeats and three draws.

That dismal streak finally came to an end earlier this week as Newport County secured a superb 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra, thanks to goals from Sammy Braybrooke and Courtney Baker-Richardson.

Fuchs will be hoping that his side can build on that victory and leave their struggles behind them by starting 2026 on a much more positive note, but a clash with the league leaders certainly leaves them with a tough task.

That is especially the case given Bromley remain the only team in the division yet to lose at home, while Newport County have also failed to beat the Ravens in either of their last two meetings - with one draw and one loss.

Team News

Michael Cheek netted a hat-trick against Crawley Town earlier this week to take his goal tally to 12 in League Two this term, but after coming off with an injury, Nicke Kabamba could lead the line.

Elsewhere, the same side that started in that 3-1 victory could be named in this one, featuring a midfield of Mitchell Pinnock, Jude Arthurs, Ben Krauhaus and Corey Whitely playing just ahead of Ashley Charles in a holding role.

Meanwhile, Newport County finally ended their 10-game winless run with a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra earlier this week, and Fuchs is expected to name an unchanged team in this one.

Baker-Richardson should lead the line after opening the scoring in that win, while fellow goalscorer Braybrooke is expected to start alongside Matthew Smith in the middle of the park.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

Smith; Ifill, Sowunmi, Elerewe, Odutayo; Whitely, Krauhaus, Charles, Arthurs, Pinnock; Kabamba

Newport County possible starting lineup:

Wright; Thomas, Jenkins, Baker, Clarke, Driscoll-Glennon; Spellman, Smith, Braybrooke, Kamwa; Baker-Richardson

We say: Bromley 2-0 Newport County

Newport County may be boosted by their streak-breaking victory, but Bromley are flying high at the top of the standings and are undefeated at their home ground in League Two this term.

With that in mind, we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory over the Exiles.

