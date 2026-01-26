Man United legends Gary Neville, Roy Keane warn against 'emotional' Michael Carrick decision after stunning start

By Matt Law | 26 Jan 2026 09:14 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 12:50

Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville have insisted that Michael Carrick should not be under consideration for the permanent managerial job at Old Trafford.

Carrick has had an incredible start to his time as head coach of the Red Devils, guiding the team to wins over Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Man United are expected to bring in a long-term replacement for Ruben Amorim this summer, with Carrick only in charge for the remainder of this season.

There have been suggestions that a strong end to the campaign could see Carrick become a real candidate for the role, but Keane and Neville have insisted that their former club should be looking elsewhere come the end of the campaign.

"Two great performances but anyone can win two games," Keane told Sky Sports News. "If United win every game until the end of the season, I still wouldn't be giving him the job. I still wouldn't be convinced he's the man for the job. Absolutely not.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Keane: 'Man United a need bigger and better manager than Carrick'

"They need a bigger and better manager. The size of the club and the challenges they face over the next few years, you want a manager who you feel can get them winning league titles.

"Are we going to sit here and believe Michael Carrick can get United winning league titles? It's not enough for me. I don't believe he is the man to get them winning league titles.

"Considering where they are and where they have been, they had a bit of swagger and calmness to their play.

"Two brilliant strikes and players off the bench had a big influence. You see the United fans in the corner, it's a bit like the old days. Carrick's done really well. Two brilliant performances. They showed real quality."

© Imago / Sportimage

Neville: 'Man United cannot make emotional managerial decision'

Meanwhile, Neville said: "Manchester United have acted emotionally a number of times in the last 12 years. I honestly could not be happier with the last two weeks. The familiarity in what I'm watching feels like I'm watching my team play again properly.

"They played properly, with intensity. I think it's right that Carrick keeps the job until the end of the season and then hands the baton over to a [Thomas] Tuchel or an [Carlo] Ancelotti, someone of that world-class ilk."

Man United's back-to-back wins over Man City and Arsenal have moved them into fourth spot in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.

The 20-time English champions are now looking ahead to four league matches in February, preparing to tackle Fulham (H), Tottenham Hotspur (H), West Ham United (A) and Everton (A).