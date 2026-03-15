Bruno Fernandes breaks second David Beckham record in two weeks in Man United masterclass

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 16:13 , Last updated: 15 Mar 2026 16:13

Bruno Fernandes has now provided more assists in a single Premier League season than any other Manchester United player in history following his helpers in Sunday's 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

The Portugal international has been harnessing his creative genius throughout the 2025-26 season - despite the restrictions on his role under Ruben Amorim - and sat on 14 Premier League assists before gameweek 30.

Fernandes had set up goals against both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace earlier this month, and he had already overtaken David Beckham in one particular category against the former.

By also finding the net against Palace, Fernandes scored and assisted in an 18th different Premier League game for Man United, breaking Beckham's previous record of 17.

Now, the 31-year-old has dethroned the erstwhile England captain yet again, setting a new record for the most assists by a Red Devils player in a single Premier League season with an unrivalled 16.

Bruno Fernandes breaks Man United single-season Premier League assist record

Bruno Fernandes has provided 16 assists in the Premier League in 2025/26, the most ever recorded by a Manchester United player in a single season.



David Beckham's record has been broken. ? pic.twitter.com/YLyNbrf71F — Squawka (@Squawka) March 15, 2026

Fernandes firstly equalled Beckham's record of 15 - which the winger set during the 1999-00 season - with a pinpoint corner for Casemiro's opening header in the second half.

Not long after, the former Sporting Lisbon star slipped through Matheus Cunha, who got the better of Emiliano Martinez to ensure Fernandes would sit in a playmaking league of his own.

As well as breaking a second Beckham record in the space of two weeks, Fernandes also brought up his 100th assist for Man United across all competitions, to go alongside his 105 goals for the Red Devils.

The 31-year-old is shining under Michael Carrick amid uncertainty surrounding his future, as he is only under contract at Old Trafford until the end of next season.

This summer window may therefore be Man Utd's last chance to recoup a sizeable fee for Fernandes, but two key factors will allegedly determine his future in the city.

Will Bruno Fernandes break all-time Premier League assist record?

© Imago / Sports Press Phot

With 16 assists in 27 Premier League matches this season, Fernandes averages 0.59 helpers per game, meaning that he is on course to break the all-time competition record.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Manchester City icon Kevin De Bruyne jointly hold the record with 20 each, the former achieving that number in 2002-03 before De Bruyne followed suit in 2019-20.

Mohamed Salah failed to surpass the duo last term - ending the campaign on 18 assists - but at his current rate, Fernandes would have set up 22 goals by the time the 2025-26 Premier League season ends.

Man United's 3-1 success on Sunday has given them a three-point lead over Aston Villa in third place in the Premier League table, and Michael Carrick's men have four days to recover before Friday's showdown with Bournemouth, for which the Red Devils may have already been handed an early injury boost.