Man United receive possible early injury boost for Bournemouth clash as transfer target in fresh concern

By Ben Knapton | 14 Mar 2026 15:53

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is absent from the Cherries' squad to face Burnley in Saturday's Premier League clash as a precaution following a training-ground concern, according to reports.

The USA international had regained his place in the Bournemouth first XI following a serious knee problem, which kept him out for almost two months before he made his comeback in mid-February.

Adams was trusted from the off against all of West Ham United, Sunderland and Brentford by Andoni Iraola, who was expected to keep faith in the former Leeds United man at Turf Moor.

However, Adams was an unexpected absentee from the travelling squad to Lancashire, where Ryan Christie and Alex Scott started as the Cherries' double pivot instead.

According to journalist Jordan Clark, Adams was left out of the Bournemouth ranks after 'feeling something' in training, although his absence is largely precautionary.

Why Tyler Adams is missing for Bournemouth against Burnley

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

Iraola will likely be asked for an update on the American in his post-game press conference, but his absence in gameweek 30 may naturally spark concerns given his recent fitness record.

Since joining Bournemouth from Leeds in 2023, Adams has missed 57 matches for club and country through injury, a good portion of which came in his debut season when he suffered a serious hamstring issue.

The midfielder then struggled with repeated muscular and back injuries in 2024, before tearing a ligament in his knee in December, which sidelined him for 10 games across all competitions.

The 27-year-old nevertheless remains a crucial player for the Cherries when fully fit, recording two goals and one assist from 19 matches this season and starting 18 Premier League games.

Adams is also expected to play a crucial role for the USA at this summer's World Cup on home soil, presuming the Bournemouth man is considered fit enough to be part of Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Tyler Adams injury hands Man United potential early boost

© Imago

Adams's latest problem may be nothing more than a small tweak that he will only need a couple of days to recover from; alternatively, Manchester United have been handed an early boost.

The Cherries return home on Friday evening at home to the Red Devils, who will certainly fancy their chances of claiming a positive result if Bournemouth are without their key midfield fulcrum, who is said to be a transfer target for Man United.

Adams ranks in the top 8% of Premier League midfielders when it comes to interceptions per game this season, and Iraola's side are already working without fellow engine-room enforcer Lewis Cook due to his thigh problem.

Only time will tell if Adams's problem is serious enough to avoid risking him against Man United, and Bournemouth's first game back after the international break comes against none other than leaders Arsenal on April 11.