Bournemouth lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Mar 2026 19:00 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 19:07

Bournemouth are set to be without four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Justin Kluivert (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh) and Lewis Cook (hamstring) will all target a return from injury after the international break, while Julio Soler has been out since January with an unspecified issue.

After watching his Cherries side record three successive Premier League draws, failing to score in two of those, head coach Andoni Iraola will consider making a few changes to his lineup in the final third.

Teenage starlet Eli Junior Kroupi is a contender to start in an advanced role in support of central striker Evanilson, while Amine Adli and David Brooks will both be pushing to start out wide at the expense of January signing Rayan and Marcus Tavernier.

Ryan Christie could be deployed in an attacking midfield role, but he could make way if Kroupi is recalled, while Tyler Adams and Alex Scott are expected to retain their places in deep-lying midfield positions.

Meanwhile, a back four of Alex Jimenez, James Hill, Marcos Senesi and Adrien Truffert is set to remain intact, protecting Djordje Petrovic between the sticks.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

