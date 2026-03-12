Preview: Trabzonspor vs Caykur Rizespor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 12 Mar 2026 20:18

Two in-form sides will meet at Papara Park on Saturday when Trabzonspor host Caykur Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Both teams arrive on the back of three consecutive league victories, although there is far more at stake for the hosts, who still harbour faint title ambitions as they sit seven points behind league leaders Galatasaray with nine matches remaining.

Match preview

Trabzonspor continued their impressive run of form with a commanding 3-1 victory away at Kayserispor last time out, a result that marked their fourth win in the last five league matches and extended their winning streak across all competitions to four games.

During that period, no team has collected more points in the Super Lig than the Black Sea Storm, underlining the momentum they have built as the season approaches its decisive stage.

The standout performer in that victory was Paul Onuachu, who scored twice in the first half, and the Nigerian striker has now found the net in seven consecutive league matches, equalling the club record set by Burak Yilmaz during the 2011-12 campaign.

Across all competitions, Onuachu’s streak is even more remarkable, having scored in nine successive matches, and he currently leads the Super Lig Golden Boot race with 20 league goals, and he is comfortably ahead of Eldor Shomurodov (16) and Mauro Icardi (13), who are the next two.

The forward has been responsible for roughly 40% of Trabzonspor’s total goals this season, and he will be aiming to extend his scoring run to 10 matches when Rizespor visit on Saturday.

History favours the hosts in this fixture, as Trabzonspor have won their last three meetings with Rizespor across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

With the third-best attacking record in the league — having scored 51 goals, behind only Galatasaray (59) and Fenerbahce (57) — the Black Sea side will again rely on their attacking firepower, having scored at least two goals in each of their last seven matches.

However, this contest may prove more challenging than it might have appeared a few weeks ago given Rizespor’s recent resurgence.

After a difficult winter period, the Sparrowhawks have revived their campaign and are now among the most in-form teams in the division.

Since taking charge in December 2025 following the departure of Ilhan Palut, Recep Ucar has overseen a steady improvement in results, and his side have now secured three consecutive league victories for the first time this season.

Rizespor defeated Kocaelispor 2-0 and Kasimpasa 3-0 before edging out Antalyaspor 1-0 in their most recent league outing.

Perhaps most impressively, they have kept three successive clean sheets in the league — a defensive solidity they will need to maintain if they are to contain Trabzonspor’s prolific attack and claim a first win in this fixture since 2024.

Team News

Trabzonspor will remain without Edin Visca, who continues to recover from a long-term foot injury and is not expected to return until May.

In midfield, Tim Jabol-Folcarelli is sidelined with a torn lateral ankle ligament, while Benjamin Bouchouari is also unavailable after sustaining a similar ankle injury earlier this month.

Young midfielder Boran Baskan is ruled out as he continues his recovery from a thigh problem – however, there is better news regarding Chibuike Nwaiwu and Okay Yokuslu, who both suffered minor knocks but are expected to be fit for this encounter.

All eyes will be on Onuachu to make the difference once again, with the in-form striker looking to go further clear in the Golden Boot race.

Rizespor, meanwhile, remain without defender Husniddin Alikulov, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus sustained in January.

Midfielder Qazim Laci will also miss this match through suspension after accumulating too many yellow cards, and the visitors will miss him, as the playmaker has been an important creative presence for the visitors this season, having created a team-high 10 big chances.

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Batagov, Savic, Eskihellac; Inao Oulai, Tufan; Zubkov, Muci, F. Augusto; Onuachu

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Pala, Sagnan, Akaydin, Hojer; Antalyalii; Mihaila, Bulut, Olawoyin, Mebude; Sowe

We say: Trabzonspor 2-1 Caykur Rizespor

Trabzonspor’s attacking form makes them a formidable opponent, particularly at Papara Park where they tend to dominate games.

Rizespor’s recent defensive improvement and three straight clean sheets suggest they will not be easy to break down, but the hosts’ momentum and superior firepower should ultimately prove decisive.

