Preview: Heerenveen vs Telstar - prediction, team news, lineups

Heerenveen and Telstar will both be seeking three crucial points for very different reasons when they face off at the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Saturday evening.

The hosts sit eighth in the Eredivisie table with eight games remaining, knocking on the door of European football, while their visitors begin the weekend in the bottom three.

Match preview

Heerenveen ended 2025 on a high with back-to-back 3-0 victories over Sparta Rotterdam and Heracles, but a winless start to 2026 in their first four outings quickly dampened early optimism.

However, Robin Veldman's side finally got up and running for the calendar year with a 3-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles on February 11—the first of four victories in a five-game stretch, yielding 12 points, second only to Twente's 13 in that period.

Now back in the top eight heading into the final stretch of the season, De Superfriezen will hope to maintain momentum and fend off the challenge of FC Utrecht and Groningen, who trail them by two and three points respectively.

Averaging just under two and a half goals per game over the past month, Heerenveen have found their attacking rhythm, though defensive frailties persist with no clean sheet in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Still, Saturday’s hosts will be confident of securing maximum points against a Telstar side winless in the last seven head-to-heads, including a 3-2 thriller in October's reverse fixture.

Like Heerenveen, Telstar endured a poor start to 2026, failing to win any of their opening seven league matches and collecting just three points from a possible 21.

Anthony Correia's men could have hardly picked a better time to return to winning ways as they thrashed NAC Breda 3-0 in a crucial relegation six-pointer at the end of February before kicking off March with a 4-1 victory over Fortuna Sittard.

As well as being their largest Eredivisie win of the season, Sunday's impressive display in Sittard-Geleen marked De Witte Leeuwen's first set of back-to-back league victories this term, moving them into 16th place.

As things stand, Saturday's visitors would need to go through the relegation play-offs to avoid an immediate return to the Eerste Divisie, but with 15th-placed SBV Excelsior just two points ahead, Telstar will be eager to escape the bottom three and avoid that extra hurdle.

This weekend's clash is the first of six consecutive fixtures against current top-10 sides for Telstar, who will hope to maintain control of their top-flight destiny ahead of their final two games against relegation rivals Heracles and FC Volendam.

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

L

W

W

L

W

W

Telstar Eredivisie form:

L

D

D

L

W

W

Telstar form (all competitions):

D

D

L

W

L

W

Team News

Midfielder Levi Smans remains sidelined with a knee injury that has restricted him to just one appearance this season.

Amourricho van Axel Dongen completes the list of confirmed absentees for the hosts due to illness, though the 21-year-old is nearing a return to action.

Having scored in each of his last two outings, Luuk Brouwers has now reached five league goals this term, just one short of his personal best of six in Heerenveen colours.

Gerald Alders is set to miss a third consecutive match due to a head injury, while compatriot Adil Lechkar remains sidelined with a muscle problem.

Meanwhile, Nokkvi Thorisson - who opened his Telstar account last time out - is a doubt after being forced off with a knock against Fortuna.

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Braude, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis; Linday, Van Overeem; Trenskow, Meerveld, Rivera; Nordas

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman; Bakker, Offerhaus, Nwankwo; Hardeveld, Rossen, Hatenboer, Noslin; Van Duijn, Van de Kamp, Hetli

We say: Heerenveen 2-1 Telstar

Heerenveen enter Saturday's clash as firm favourites, boasting four wins from their last five and a historically dominant head-to-head record against Telstar.

However, we expect the hosts to concede for a 12th game in succession, albeit en route to another victory as they continue their recent resurgence.

