Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Alisson Becker, Alexander Isak latest

By Anthony Nolan | 12 Mar 2026 22:33 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 22:34

Hoping to find respite after a difficult Champions League outing, Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot's Reds were downed 1-0 by Galatasaray on Tuesday, starting strongly before conceding an early goal from former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Mario Lemina.

More positively, Florian Wirtz returned to the starting lineup in that defeat after recovering from a back injury, though Alisson Becker missed the game due to a minor issue he developed in training.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Liverpool had high hopes for Giovanni Leoni when they signed the centre-back from Parma in the summer, but he was unfortunate enough to suffer a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September.

However, the 19-year-old will be raring to go in 2026-27, hoping to make his mark at Anfield alongside fellow young defender Jeremy Jacquet.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle / Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Versatile defensive midfielder Wataru Endo was given a rare start against Sunderland on February 11, but he was stretchered off in the second half after a serious ankle and foot injury.

The Japan captain is unlikely to feature for the Reds again in 2025-26, though Slot has mentioned that "The plan is for him to be ready in time for the World Cup."

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Fulham)

Liverpool have been without £125m striker Alexander Isak for significant amounts of his debut season at Anfield due to a variety of fitness woes, and his latest setback will likely see him out until April at the earliest.

Isak suffered a complex lower leg injury against Tottenham in December, and he recently stepped up his recovery by running on grass for the first time after successful surgery repaired the issue.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: March 15 (vs. Tottenham)

Federico Chiesa has seen limited minutes under Slot, and he missed the Reds' midweek showdown in Istanbul through illness.

The forward could make the squad this weekend, though it would not be a surprise to see him sit out once again.

ALISSON BECKER

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: March 15 (vs. Tottenham)

Alisson felt a minor issue in training before the clash with Galatasaray and sat out as a result, though he could return to action on Sunday.

Speaking on the shot-stopper's hopes of playing this weekend, Slot said "There's definitely a chance, yeah, because we don't expect it to be a big thing."

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Right-back Conor Bradley suffered a major knee injury against Arsenal on January 8, and underwent surgery on the issue in the days after.

The 22-year-old will be out for the remainder of the campaign, and it is possible that he could even be sidelined for the early weeks of the 2026-27 season.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.