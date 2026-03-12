Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Alisson Becker, Alexander Isak latest

Hoping to find respite after a difficult Champions League outing, Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Sunday.
Arne Slot's Reds were downed 1-0 by Galatasaray on Tuesday, starting strongly before conceding an early goal from former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Mario Lemina.
More positively, Florian Wirtz returned to the starting lineup in that defeat after recovering from a back injury, though Alisson Becker missed the game due to a minor issue he developed in training.
Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Tottenham on Sunday.
GIOVANNI LEONI
Status: Out
Type of injury: ACL
Possible return date: Unknown
Liverpool had high hopes for Giovanni Leoni when they signed the centre-back from Parma in the summer, but he was unfortunate enough to suffer a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September.
However, the 19-year-old will be raring to go in 2026-27, hoping to make his mark at Anfield alongside fellow young defender Jeremy Jacquet.
WATARU ENDO
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle / Foot
Possible return date: Unknown
Versatile defensive midfielder Wataru Endo was given a rare start against Sunderland on February 11, but he was stretchered off in the second half after a serious ankle and foot injury.
The Japan captain is unlikely to feature for the Reds again in 2025-26, though Slot has mentioned that "The plan is for him to be ready in time for the World Cup."
ALEXANDER ISAK
Status: Out
Type of injury: Lower leg
Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Fulham)
Liverpool have been without £125m striker Alexander Isak for significant amounts of his debut season at Anfield due to a variety of fitness woes, and his latest setback will likely see him out until April at the earliest.
Isak suffered a complex lower leg injury against Tottenham in December, and he recently stepped up his recovery by running on grass for the first time after successful surgery repaired the issue.
FEDERICO CHIESA
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: March 15 (vs. Tottenham)
Federico Chiesa has seen limited minutes under Slot, and he missed the Reds' midweek showdown in Istanbul through illness.
The forward could make the squad this weekend, though it would not be a surprise to see him sit out once again.
ALISSON BECKER
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Unknown
Possible return date: March 15 (vs. Tottenham)
Alisson felt a minor issue in training before the clash with Galatasaray and sat out as a result, though he could return to action on Sunday.
Speaking on the shot-stopper's hopes of playing this weekend, Slot said "There's definitely a chance, yeah, because we don't expect it to be a big thing."
CONOR BRADLEY
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Right-back Conor Bradley suffered a major knee injury against Arsenal on January 8, and underwent surgery on the issue in the days after.
The 22-year-old will be out for the remainder of the campaign, and it is possible that he could even be sidelined for the early weeks of the 2026-27 season.
LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST
Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.