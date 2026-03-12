Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Liverpool clash: Van de Ven, Romero, Palhinha, Udogie, Kudus latest

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Mar 2026 07:52 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 07:53

Fresh from their embarrassing Champions League loss in midweek, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Anfield for a tricky Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs were beaten 5-2 away against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Europe’s premier club competition on Tuesday night – Igor Tudor's fourth defeat in as many games since taking the reins on an interim basis.

The North Londoners will now resume their quest to climb away from the relegation picture in the Premier League and will attempt to claim their first top-flight win of 2026 when they butt heads with Champions League-chasing Liverpool.

Spurs are still having to cope without a number of first-team players, though, and here, Sports Mole rounds up their latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest against Arne Slot’s side.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: March 15 (vs. Liverpool)

Cristian Romero was forced off in the closing stages of the defeat to Atletico following a clash of heads with teammate Joao Palhinha and it remains to be seen whether the defender will be fit to play or forced to sit out of Sunday’s contest due to concussion protocols.

Joao Palhinha

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: March 15 (vs. Liverpool)

Joao Palhinha was taken off towards the end of the defeat to Atletico following a clash of heads with teammate Cristian Romero and it remains to be seen whether the midfielder will be fit to play or forced to sit out of Sunday’s game due to concussion protocols.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 15 (vs. Liverpool)

Destiny Udogie sustained a hamstring injury in Spurs' loss to Man United at Old Trafford on February 7 and was ruled out for up to five weeks at the time. The left-back could therefore be close to a return.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Foot

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Ben Davies was stretchered off with a severe ankle injury against West Ham United in January, and he still needs time to recover from surgery.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Lucas Bergvall is nursing a serious ankle problem and is not scheduled to return for several weeks.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Mohammed Kudus was forced off in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland on January 4 with a thigh injury and the attacker is not expected to return until Easter.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Aston Villa)

Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a severe hamstring injury at the beginning of the year and the Uruguay international midfielder will not return to action for another couple of months at least.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Wilson Odobert ruptured his ACL in the defeat to Newcastle on February 10 and the winger has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison has been sidelined since sustaining an ACL injury in August and the playmaker is targeting a return to action during pre-season ahead of the next campaign.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dejan Kulusevski is still recovering from a long-term knee injury that he picked up towards the end of last season and a return date for the attacker is unclear at this stage.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago

Return date: March 18 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Micky van de Ven will serve a one-match ban following his red card in the 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League just over a week ago, but Tottenham have no other players suspended for this match.