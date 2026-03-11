Tottenham news: Spurs confirm stance on the future of Igor Tudor ahead of Liverpool clash at Anfield

By Lewis Blain | 11 Mar 2026 13:38 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 15:08

Tottenham Hotspur's turbulent season shows no sign of calming down as pressure continues to mount around the club’s managerial situation.

Results have been dire in recent weeks, leaving Spurs in a deeply worrying position heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

With a daunting trip to Anfield on the horizon, the attention has now turned to who will front up to the media, and what that might say about the future of interim boss Igor Tudor.

Tottenham confirm Igor Tudor will take Liverpool pre-game press conference

© Iconsport / PA Images

Spurs have now confirmed that Tudor will take the club’s pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

According to football.london journalist Alasdair Gold, Tudor is scheduled to face the media on Friday afternoon at 1:30pm as preparations continue for the weekend’s fixture.

The confirmation indicates that, at least for now, the Croatian remains in the dugout despite mounting pressure following a disastrous start to his spell in charge.

What does the future hold for Igor Tudor at Spurs?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Despite Tottenham seemingly sticking with Tudor for the immediate future, uncertainty continues to swirl around his long-term prospects in north London.

Reports have suggested the club hierarchy are already exploring alternative options, with former Spurs coach Ryan Mason among the names linked with a possible return to the dugout.

With results failing to improve and relegation fears growing, Tottenham’s leadership faces a critical decision over whether Tudor is the right figure to guide the team through the remainder of the season.

Igor Tudor's four-game interim spell has been nothing short of a disaster

© Imago / Newscom World

So far, Tudor’s brief tenure of just four matches has delivered little reason for optimism.

Tottenham have lost all of those games, conceding 14 goals, since his arrival, which leaves the club sliding further towards a potential relegation battle.

Concerns have also been raised about his man-management approach, particularly after a jaw-dropping incident involving goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky on Tuesday night that drew criticism from supporters and pundits alike.

The inexperienced 22-year-old was hooked by the 17th minute after a disastrous start against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

With confidence low and results continuing to deteriorate, the gamble on Tudor is already looking like a rather costly misstep, and unless fortunes change quickly, his time in charge could prove extremely short-lived.