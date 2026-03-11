Preview: Torino vs Parma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 11 Mar 2026 14:54 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 14:59

Both looking to pull further away from danger, Torino and Parma will meet for Serie A's next Friday night contest.

Due to a dismal downturn in 2026, Toro have slipped four points behind their Emilian counterparts, leaving them uncomfortably close to the drop zone.

Match preview

After last week's 2-1 loss to Napoli at Stadio Maradona, Torino are still facing a fight to retain Serie A status, as they sit just six points clear of the relegation places.

Since the last international break, which took place at the end of November, no team has lost more often in Italy's top flight: Toro's tally of 11 league defeats is only equalled by the bottom three - Cremonese, Hellas Verona and Pisa.

Appointed last month, new boss Roberto D'Aversa has been tasked with keeping the Granata afloat, and his side have claimed three points from two games so far.

Previously, D'Aversa had won his first home fixture after succeeding Marco Baroni, as Torino beat Lazio 2-0 in Turin.

That was the latest game to be played in front of near-empty stands at Stadio Olimpico Grande, as fans continue to protest against Urbano Cairo's ownership.

Amid such animosity between supporters and club president, Toro must host Parma this weekend, when defeat could see them slip even deeper into danger.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Having won the clubs' first encounter this season - a 2-1 home victory in September - Parma are now seeking their first league double over Torino since 2013.

Without doubt, recent form suggests they should have a good chance, with three wins and no defeats from their last five matches.

Occupying 12th place in the table - now 10 points clear of the drop zone - Carlos Cuesta's side were held to a goalless draw by Fiorentina last week, but they remain on track to avoid relegation.

The Gialloblu have also taken seven points from their last three away fixtures - having previously beaten Bologna and AC Milan - all without conceding a single goal.

Throughout their entire Serie A history, never have Parma registered four consecutive clean sheets on the road; they may never get a better opportunity to do so, as Torino have one of the league's least potent attacks.

Torino Serie A form:

W D L L W L

Torino form (all competitions):

L D L L W L

Parma Serie A form:

L W W W D D

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Ex-Parma coach D'Aversa could have a full squad available for his third game in charge of Torino, as only Zakaria Aboukhlal's presence is in some doubt.

The Moroccan winger has missed three matches due to two separate injuries, but he recently returned to training and could make the bench.

Once again, Che Adams, club captain Duvan Zapata and top scorer Giovanni Simeone are leading the race for two places up front.

Meanwhile, Parma's front line will be led by Mateo Pellegrino, who twice bagged a brace against Torino in 2025; however, the big striker has recently scored just once in his last nine league appearances.

Both Adrian Bernabe and Sascha Britschgi remain doubts due to injury, while the visitors will definitely be without Pontus Almqvist and Matija Frigan.

As regular starter Lautaro Valenti can return after serving a one-match ban, Cuesta may make some changes at the back.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse; Lazaro, Gineitis, Prati, Vlasic, Obrador; Simeone, Zapata

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Troilo, Circati, Valenti; Del Prato, Sorensen, Keita, Nicolussi Caviglia, Valeri; Strefezza, Pellegrino

We say: Torino 1-1 Parma

Having drawn half of their 18 top-flight meetings in Turin, these sides could continue that tradition on Friday evening.

D'Aversa cannot rely on any favours from his former club - who he once led to back-to-back promotions into Serie A - so Torino may have to settle for one point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.