Crystal Palace injury news: Big Jean-Philippe Mateta, Daniel Munoz updates from Oliver Glasner before Conference League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Mar 2026 16:24

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has provided a huge update on the fitness of striker Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of Thursday’s Conference League last-16 first leg with AEK Larnaca.

Mateta has been sidelined since the end of January, missing the last eight games in all competitions, with a knee problem that has been ongoing since November last year.

The 28-year-old came lose to leaving Selhurst Park in the winter transfer window, but a move to AC Milan collapsed after medical tests revealed his knee injury, with club doctors advising him have an operation.

On February 10, Glasner revealed that there was a difference of opinion from a number of specialists that Mateta spoke to after the transfer window closed, and the decision was made for the Frenchman to not have surgery following a fresh examination, as the issue was “not as bad as feared”.

Glasner was unable to give a timeframe for when Mateta could return following this “positive” update, but it was presumed at the time that the striker could target a return after March’s international break.

© Imago / Colorsport

Mateta is “back”, but not ready for 90 minutes

However, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Glasner has confirmed that Mateta is now “back” and available to play in their home encounter with Larnaca.

“[Mateta] is back. He started to train with us on Monday this week, and he will be in the squad. Everything goes in the right direction,” the Eagles boss told reporters.

Glasner added: “No [he is not ready for 90 minutes] – he didn’t train for five or six weeks on the pitch, and he’s now back for three days, so no chance [of 90 minutes].

“But it’s good to have him back. He showed in training he’s always able to create chances, score goals, and that’s why it’s good to have him back.”

Mateta has scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Palace across all competitions this season, including eight in the Premier League, but he is yet to make the net ripple in five Conference League outings.

Glasner has also confirmed that key defender Maxence Lacroix ad Jefferson Lerma are available for selection, the former missed last week’s 3-1 Premier League win at Tottenham through suspension, while the latter recently recovered from injury.

© Imago

Lacroix, Lerma boost confirmed, Munoz to miss Larnaca clash

“We have players coming back. Maxence is back [from his one-match suspension] and can play tomorrow,” said Glasner. Jeff Lerma was already in the squad [after a four-game absence with injury] at Tottenham, but we could rest him. He is fine.”

One player who will not be involved against Larnaca is Daniel Munoz, who was forced off in the first half of Palace’s win at Spurs with a shoulder injury, but the right wing-back will not be sidelined for too long.

“Daniel Munoz will miss this game,” Glasner confirmed. “He’s working hard with our medical staff to be ready for the Leeds game (in the Premier League on Sunday).

“All the others are fine, in good shape, and looking forward to tomorrow’s game.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Cheick Doucoure and Eddie Nketiah remain unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from respective knee and hamstring injuries.

Crystal Palace will have redemption on their minds on Thursday after they suffered a slender 1-0 defeat to Larnaca in the League Phase five months ago in what was their first match in a major European competition at Selhurst Park.