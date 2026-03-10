Crystal Palace lineup vs. Larnaca: Predicted XI for Conference League last-16 first leg

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Mar 2026 20:10 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 23:10

Crystal Palace are set to be without four players for Thursday’s Conference League last-16 first-leg clash with AEK Larnaca at Selhurst Park.

Daniel Munoz was forced off in the first half of the Eagles’ 3-1 Premier League win at Tottenham last week with a shoulder injury and has joined Jean-Philippe Mateta, Cheick Doucoure (both knee) and Eddie Nketiah (thigh) in the treatment room.

Nathaniel Clyne is expected to replace Munoz at right wing-back, and Tyrick Mitchell is set to continue on the opposite flank, while Maxence Lacroix is available to return at centre-back after serving a domestic suspension last time out.

Lacroix could be joined in a three-man backline by Chris Richards and either Chadi Riad or Jaydee Canvot, the latter of whom is one booking away from a ban along with striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Adam Wharton is the most likely candidate to start in midfield, with Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma all battling for a place alongside the England international, who provided two assists in the win over Spurs.

Ismaila Sarr scored twice in the same game and he is poised to start in an advanced central role behind striker Strand Larsen, while Evann Guessand may get the nod over Brennan Johnson, Yeremy Pino and Christantus Uche for the remaining spot in attack.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen