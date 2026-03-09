Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'hugely impressed' by £39m midfielder with summer move on the cards

By Matt Law | 09 Mar 2026 08:40 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 08:44

Manchester United have reportedly been informed that they could sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare for a fee in the region of £39m this summer.

The 28-year-old made the move to Forest from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2023, and he has represented his current side on 66 occasions in all competitions, scoring twice and registering six assists in the process.

Sangare has two goals and three assists in 32 appearances for Forest this term, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

The Ivory Coast international has a contract with the Reds until June 2028, but he would almost certainly be on the move this summer if his side are relegated.

Forest currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, level on points with 18th-placed West Ham United in the battle to stay in England's top flight.

© Imago

Man United 'hugely impressed' with Forest midfielder Sangare

Elliot Anderson is likely to be a big mover this summer, with the Forest midfielder wanted by both Man United and Manchester City.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo are also among the Forest players who will have plenty of suitors come the end of the campaign.

Man City are believed to be ahead of Man United when it comes to the race for Anderson, and according to CaughtOffside, the Red Devils have been 'hugely impressed' with Sangare's performances since arriving in English football.

The report claims that the Red Devils are set to open talks over a deal in the region of £39m, although Forest may hold out for at least £43m.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Man City are thought to lead the race for Sangare's Forest teammate Anderson

Standing at 6ft 3in, Man United allegedly view Sangare as the ideal player to boost their midfield unit, with Casemiro moving on at the end of the season.

Manuel Ugarte is also set to depart this summer, with the 20-time English champions expected to bring in two new central midfielders.

Sangare's physicality could prove incredibly useful for Man United moving forward, while the club would likely look to also add a passer in the middle.

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton fits that criteria, although Liverpool are also keen on the England international, who will certainly not come cheap this summer.