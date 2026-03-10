Preview: Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 23:07

Crystal Palace will be out for revenge when they play host to AEK Larnaca in the first leg of their Conference League last-16 tie on Thursday night.

Just under five months ago, the Eagles suffered a slender 1-0 League Phase loss to the Cypriot side in what was their first game in a major European competition at Selhurst Park.

Match preview

Crystal Palace remain the bookmakers’ favourite to win the Conference League despite finishing down in 10th place in the 36-team League Phase after winning only half of their six games (W3 D1 L2).

The Eagles subsequently entered the knockout round playoffs, and after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Zrinjski Mostar in the first leg, goals from Maxence Lacroix and Evann Guessand secured a 2-0 second-leg victory at Selhurst Park a fortnight ago, progressing 3-1 on aggregate to the last 16.

Palace have since experienced mixed results away from home in the Premier League, with a 2-1 defeat at Man United followed four days later by a much-needed 3-1 success over Tottenham, a result which has helped the South Londoners move 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Head coach Oliver Glasner will be leaving his post at the end of the season and the Austrian - a Europa League winner with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021-22 - will hope to go out on a high, as his Palace side bid to follow in the footsteps of reigning Conference League champions Chelsea by winning this season’s competition.

Palace’s solid home form in Europe bodes well ahead of Thursday’s contest (W3 D1 L1), but that solitary defeat was against Larnaca, who have been described as a “compact and experienced team” that play “very similarly” to Zrinjski in Glasner’s view.

© Imago / Action Plus

Larnaca are competing in the Conference League last 16 for the second time in four seasons and will be keen to avoid elimination at the hands of English opposition once again, after losing 6-0 on aggregate to eventual champions West Ham in 2022-23.

The Yellow-Greens are one of only three teams in this season’s Conference League - along with Strasbourg and Rakow Czestochowa - who remain unbeaten, after winning three and drawing three of their six League Phase matches to secure eighth place and automatically sneak into the last 16, finishing just one point above Lausanne in ninth.

Imanol Idiakez’s side also boast the best defensive record in the Conference League, as they have kept five clean sheets and have conceded just one goal – a 94th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 away draw with BK Haken on matchday five.

Larnaca head into Thursday’s clash with Palace after winning seven, drawing one and losing four of their last 12 domestic matches over the last three months. Three of those defeats were suffered on the road, but they most recently beating Akritas Chlorakas 3-0 on home soil last weekend to retain third spot in the Cypriot First Division, sitting eight points behind the summit.

Crystal Palace Conference League form:

W

L

W

D

D

W

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

L

D

W

W

L

W

AEK Larnaca Conference League form:

W

W

D

D

D

W

AEK Larnaca form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Crystal Palace will be without Daniel Munoz, who injured his shoulder in the Premier League win at Spurs, while Jean-Philippe Mateta, Cheick Doucoure (both knee) and Eddie Nketiah (thigh) all remain sidelined.

Nathaniel Clyne is in line to replace Munoz at right wing-back, while Maxence Lacroix is available to return at centre-back after serving a domestic suspension last time out. Chris Richards and Chadi Riad could join him in the back three.

Ismaila Sarr scored his 12th and 13th goals of the season in the win over Spurs and he is expected to link up with Jorgen Strand Larsen and one of Guessand, Brennan Johnson or Yeremy Pino in the front three – Guessand may get the nod on this occasion.

As for Larnaca, Yahav Gurfinkel (hip), Youssef Amyn (hamstring), Giorgos Naoum (muscle) and Jimmy Suarez (groin) are all in the treatment room with injuries.

Right-back Elohor Godswill Ekpolo and centre-back Hrvoje Milicevic are both one booking away from a suspension, but they are still likely to start in a back five alongside Enric Saborit, Valentin Roberge and Angel Garcia.

Riad Bajic scored the only goal of the game between these two teams in October and the 10-goal striker is set to lead the line again for Larnaca, with Djordje Ivanovic and Jorge Miramon providing support in attack from wide area.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen

AEK Larnaca possible starting lineup:

Alomerovic, Ekpolo, Milicevic, Saborit, Roberge, Garcia; Pons, Ledes; Miramon, Bajic, Ivanovic

We say: Crystal Palace 1-0 AEK Larnaca

Another tight and cagey contest could be in store here, with Larnaca boasting a slight psychological edge following their win at Selhurst Park earlier this season, as well their unbeaten run in the Conference League.

However, a run of three wins in four has given Glasner’s men a much-needed boost and we are backing the home side to right the wrongs of their previous meeting with Larnaca and claim a valuable first-leg advantage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.